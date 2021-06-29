Netflix K-Drama ‘Hometown ChaChaCha’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Guide

Coming to Netflix in August 2021 is Studio Dragon’s upcoming K-Dramas series Hometown ChaChaCha. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming K-Drama including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode guide.

Hometown ChaChaCha is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original K-Dramas series directed by Yoo Je Won, and written by Shin Ha Eun. The series is a remake of the South Korean 2004 movie Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong. Production of the K-Drama was carried out by Studio Dragon and GT:st.

When is the Hometown ChaChaCha Netflix release date?

The first episode of Hometown ChaChaCha is coming to Netflix on Saturday, August 28th, 2021.

Hometown ChaChaCha will have a total of 16 episodes, which is the traditional number of episodes for South Korean cable dramas. New episodes will arrive bi-weekly on Saturdays and Sundays. Episodes will have a runtime of 70 minutes.

Hometown ChaChaCha episode release schedule

Before episodes are available to stream on Netflix, they will first be broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 28/08/2021 28/08/2021 2 29/08/2021 29/08/2021 3 04/09/2021 04/09/2021 4 05/09/2021 05/09/2021 5 11/09/2021 11/09/2021 6 12/09/2021 12/09/2021 7 18/09/2021 18/09/2021 8 19/09/2021 19/09/2021 9 25/09/2021 25/09/2021 10 26/09/2021 26/09/2021 11 02/10/2021 02/10/2021 12 03/10/2021 03/10/2021 13 09/10/2021 09/10/2021 14 10/10/2021 10/10/2021 15 16/10/2021 16/10/2021 16 17/10/2021 17/10/2021

What is the plot of Hometown ChaChaCha?

Yoon Hye Jin, a beautiful and incredibly intelligent woman, had her life laid and career mapped out, but after suffering a huge setback, thanks in part to the righteousness of her heart, she moves to the seaside village of Gongjin. It’s in Gongjin where she meets Mr. Hong, who is officially unemployed but the master of odd jobs, helping those around the village who are in need of assistance.

Who are the cast members of Hometown ChaChaCha?

Below is the main and supporting cast members of Hometown ChaChaCha:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yoon Hye Jin Shin Min Ah Chief of Staff | Oh My Venus | Tomorrow With You Hong Doo Shik Kim Seon Ho Start-Up | Catch the Ghost | 100 Days My Prince Ji Sung Hyun Lee Sang Yi Youth of May | Once Again | When the Camellia Blooms Kang Do Ha Lee Suk Hyeong Lovestruck in the City | The School Nurse Files Oh Chae Jun Jo Han Chul Vincenzo | Kingdom | Kill It Jang Yeong Guk In Gyo Jin My Country: The New Age | When Time Stopped | Baek Hee Has Returned Yeo Hwa Jeong Lee Bong Ryun Run On | Melting Me Softly | While You Were Sleeping Ju Ri Kim Min Seo My Wonderful Life | Save Me 2 | Maggie Hwang Ji Won Im Sung Mi Fighter | A Haunting Hitchhike | Mother Choi Eun Chul Kang Hyung Suk Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol | Mystic Pop-Up Bar | Crash Landing on You

How will Hometown ChaChaCha perform in the ratings?

Hometown ChaChaCha has an incredible chance of performing well in the ratings, due to the fact that the drama has the coveted Saturday and Sunday night timeslot.

The highest-rated cable dramas are those that aired episodes between Friday and Sunday, very few dramas made it into the top 50 that aired midweek.

In order to make it into the top ten Hometown ChaChaCha will have to outperform fellow tvN drama 100 Days My Prince, which has a rating high of 14.412%.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hometown ChaChaCha on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!