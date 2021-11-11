Netflix Miniseries ‘True Story’ Starring Kevin Hart: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s incredibly exciting new crime-thriller miniseries starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes is coming to Netflix in November 2021. We have everything you need to know about the seven-part drama, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

True Story is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-thriller miniseries from Narcos and Narcos: Mexico creator Eric Newman. Joining Newman as an executive producer is Kevin Hart, who stars as the lead of the series, along with Charles Murray of Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy.

Directing the first three episodes of True Story is Stephen Williams, who previously directed episodes of Watchmen and Lost. The final four episodes will be directed by Hanelle Culpepper of Star Trek Picard. Production of the series was handled by Grand Electric.

When is the True Story Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, it has been confirmed that True Story will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, November 24th, 2021.

What is the plot of True Story?

The synopsis for True Story has been provided by Netflix:

A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians.

Who are the cast members of True Story?

The headline names for True Story are comedian Kevin Hart, and Blade star Wesley Snipes. Hart just recently starred in his first Netflix Original in the comedy-drama Fatherhood, where he was able to show off his dramatic side.

Snipes has also only featured in one Netflix Original when he starred as blaxploitation and 70’s star D’Urville Martin in Eddie Murphy’s comeback comedy Dolemite Is My Name.

Below is the confirmed cast of True Story:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Kid Kevin Hart Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | Central Intelligence | Ride Along Carlton Wesley Snipes Blade | New Jack City | Demolition Man Billie Tawny Newsome Space Force | Star Trek: Lower Decks | Brockmire Todd Paul Adelstein Intolerable Cruelty | Land of the Lost | Imposters Herschel Will Catlett Charm City Kings | Lovecraft Country | Black Lightning Savvas Chris Diamantopoulos The Three Stooges | Micky Mouse | Skylanders Academy Ari Billy Zane Titanic | The Phantom | Back to the Future Part 2 Monyca Lauren London ATL | I Love You, Beth Cooper | This Christmas Daphne Ash Santos Night Teeth | American Horror Story | Relationship Status Nikos John Ales Better Things | Sneaky Pete | Euphoria Gene Theo Rossi Sons of Anarchy | Luke Cage | Army of the Dead

What is the total episode count?

It has been confirmed that the miniseries will consist of seven episodes.

Are you looking forward to the release of True Story on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!