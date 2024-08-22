‘It’s What’s Inside’ Netflix Horror Movie Sundance Pick-Up To Release in October 2024

Greg Jardin’s feature debut, It’s What’s Inside, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. Netflix picked up the rights to the horror, which has now been confirmed to be coming to the streaming service in October 2024.

It’s What’s Inside is a horror comedy directed by Greg Jardin in his feature debut. Jardin also wrote the screenplay for the feature.

Robert Kapp is one of three executive producers, alongside fellow producer William Rosenfield, for the production company Such Content. Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo are producers, too, through their company, Edith Productions. Lastly, Boldly Go Productions is represented by producer Kate Andrews.

Andrew Hewitt (The Double) composed the music, and Kevin Fletcher (Selfless) handled the cinematography.

When is It’s What’s Inside coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that It’s What’s Inside will be released exclusively on the streaming service on October 4th, 2024. This will make it one of many other horror-themed movies and television shows coming to Netflix in the run-up to Halloween.

What is the plot of It’s What’s Inside?

The synopsis for It’s What’s Inside has been sourced from IMDb;

“Cyrus convinces Shelby to attend old friend Reuben’s pre-wedding party and reunites with college pals. Tension arise when estranged classmate Forbes arrives. Rivalries and old romance flare up as the game goes off rails causing hysteria.”

Who are the cast members of It’s What’s Inside?

Brittany O’Grady plays the role of Shelby. The actress is known for starring Simone in Stars and Paula in The White Lotus.

James Morosini plays the role of Cyrus. The actor is known for his role as Franklin in the rom-com I Love My Dad, which he also wrote and directed.

Devon Terrel plays the role of Reuben. Netflix subscribers who have streamed Barry based on the early years of Barack Obama’s life will recognize Terrel for playing Barry.

The remaining cast members, as listed in order of IMDb’s STARmeter, are the following;

Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) as Nikki

(Fear the Walking Dead) as Nikki Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects)

(Sharp Objects) Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dennis

(Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dennis Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) as Brooke

(Brockmire) as Brooke David Thompson (Win Win) as Forbes

(Win Win) as Forbes Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort) as Maya

(The Resort) as Maya Hailee Keanna Lautenbach (Ride) as Hattie

(Ride) as Hattie Dana Millican (Soft & Quiet)

(Soft & Quiet) Myhraliza Aala (50 First Kisses) as County Deputy

(50 First Kisses) as County Deputy Tommy Hestmark (Vicious) as Cashier

(Vicious) as Cashier Aly Nordlie (Perimeter) as Sophia

(Perimeter) as Sophia Tyrone J. Criss (Cellar Door) as Party Guest

(Cellar Door) as Party Guest Timothy Krabill (Winning Isn’t Everything) as Prison Guard

(Winning Isn’t Everything) as Prison Guard Francisco Diego Garcia (Lean on Pete) as State Trooper

(Lean on Pete) as State Trooper Jesaar Landavaso (Cellar Door) as Convenient Store Customer

(Cellar Door) as Convenient Store Customer A. Brian Daniels (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made) as Wedding Guest

(Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made) as Wedding Guest Kyle Stoltz (Fifty Shades Freed) as Wedding Guest

What is the film’s runtime?

It’s What’s Inside has a runtime of 103 minutes.

When and where was It’s What’s Inside filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in November 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

