‘It’s What’s Inside’ Netflix Horror Movie Sundance Pick-Up To Release in October 2024

Netflix Its Whats Inside Horror Thriller Preview

Pictured: Nina Bloomgarden as Maya, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki, Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis, Reina Hardesty as Brooke, Brittany O’Grady as Shelby, James Morosini as Cyrus, David Thompson as Forbes, and Devon Currie as Reuben in ‘It’s What’s Inside’ – Netflix

Greg Jardin’s feature debut, It’s What’s Inside, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. Netflix picked up the rights to the horror, which has now been confirmed to be coming to the streaming service in October 2024.

It’s What’s Inside is a horror comedy directed by Greg Jardin in his feature debut. Jardin also wrote the screenplay for the feature.

Robert Kapp is one of three executive producers, alongside fellow producer William Rosenfield, for the production company Such Content. Colman Domingo and Raul Domingo are producers, too, through their company, Edith Productions. Lastly, Boldly Go Productions is represented by producer Kate Andrews.

Andrew Hewitt (The Double) composed the music, and Kevin Fletcher (Selfless) handled the cinematography.

When is It’s What’s Inside coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that It’s What’s Inside will be released exclusively on the streaming service on October 4th, 2024. This will make it one of many other horror-themed movies and television shows coming to Netflix in the run-up to Halloween.

Netflix Picks Up Rights To Its Whats Inside Jpg

Picture: It’s What’s Inside – Such Content / Edith Productions / Boldly Go Productions

What is the plot of It’s What’s Inside?

The synopsis for It’s What’s Inside has been sourced from IMDb;

“Cyrus convinces Shelby to attend old friend Reuben’s pre-wedding party and reunites with college pals. Tension arise when estranged classmate Forbes arrives. Rivalries and old romance flare up as the game goes off rails causing hysteria.”

It's What's Inside N 00 30 42 06

It’s What’s Inside. David Thompson as Forbes in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

 

Who are the cast members of It’s What’s Inside?

Brittany O’Grady plays the role of Shelby. The actress is known for starring Simone in Stars and Paula in The White Lotus.

James Morosini plays the role of Cyrus. The actor is known for his role as Franklin in the rom-com I Love My Dad, which he also wrote and directed.

Devon Terrel plays the role of Reuben. Netflix subscribers who have streamed Barry based on the early years of Barack Obama’s life will recognize Terrel for playing Barry.

It's What's Inside N 00 33 32 16

It’s What’s Inside. (L-R) Reina Hardesty as Brooke, Devon Currie as Reuben, James Morosini as Cyrus, Brittany O’Grady as Shelby, Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis, Nina Bloomgarden as Maya, David Thompson as Forbes and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

The remaining cast members, as listed in order of IMDb’s STARmeter, are the following;

  • Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead) as Nikki
  • Madison Davenport (Sharp Objects)
  • Gavin Leatherwood (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Dennis
  • Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) as Brooke
  • David Thompson (Win Win) as Forbes
  • Nina Bloomgarden (The Resort) as Maya
  • Hailee Keanna Lautenbach (Ride) as Hattie
  • Dana Millican (Soft & Quiet)
  • Myhraliza Aala (50 First Kisses) as County Deputy
  • Tommy Hestmark (Vicious) as Cashier
  • Aly Nordlie (Perimeter) as Sophia
  • Tyrone J. Criss (Cellar Door) as Party Guest
  • Timothy Krabill (Winning Isn’t Everything) as Prison Guard
  • Francisco Diego Garcia (Lean on Pete) as State Trooper
  • Jesaar Landavaso (Cellar Door) as Convenient Store Customer
  • A. Brian Daniels (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made) as Wedding Guest
  • Kyle Stoltz (Fifty Shades Freed) as Wedding Guest

 

What is the film’s runtime?

It’s What’s Inside has a runtime of 103 minutes.

It's What's Inside N 00 14 43 08

It’s What’s Inside. (L-R) Gavin Leatherwood as Dennis and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Nikki in It’s What’s Inside. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix

When and where was It’s What’s Inside filmed?

Filming reportedly took place in November 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Are you looking forward to watching It’s What’s Inside on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

