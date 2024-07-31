Netflix Rules Out Season 2 of ‘Siren: Survive the Island’

The intense reality competition series Siren: Survive the Island, which saw incredible teams from some of South Korea’s elite personnel battle it out on a deserted island, has been ruled out for a second season on Netflix.

The first half of Siren: Survive the Island first landed on Netflix in May 2023. It introduced us to six teams of competitors divided by occupation: firefighters, Police Officers, Bodyguards, Soldiers, Athletes, and Stunt performers.

Over seven days, the teams competed against each other in grueling contests of strength, stamina, endurance, and teamwork to capture the opposing bases and eliminate other teams in the process.

Part arrived on Netflix a month later in June 2023. The climactic finale resulted in a final showdown between the athletes and Firefighters.

Netflix has quietly confirmed that there are no plans for a second season of Siren: Survive the Island, disappointing fans. In May 2024, we reported on significant changes made by Netflix to the status of some of its Korean shows, with Siren: Survive the Island being rebranded as a “Limited Series.” This change in status is Netflix’s way of quietly canceling some shows without drawing in a large amount of attention.

Netflix has definitively stated that it will not pursue any additional seasons. This was underscored by the streaming service’s recent release of its forthcoming slate of reality television content from Korea for 2024 and 2025, with Siren: Survive the Island noticeably absent from the lineup.

Why was Siren: Survive the Island canceled?

Thanks to the engagement data from 2023, it’s clear why Netflix decided not to pursue a second season. The series had 11.7 million views in 2023 but failed to make it into Netflix’s top ten list. Due to subscribers’ lack of interest and engagement, it’s clear why Netflix would not pursue a second season.

Would you have liked a second season of Siren: Survive the Island on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!