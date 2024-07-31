Minka Kelly To Headline Netflix Romantic Comedy Movie ‘Champagne Problems’

Netflix News and Previews

Netflix is heading to France for a new romantic comedy. Just officially unveiled by Netflix, Euphoria and Friday Night Lights star Minka Kelly will be toplining Champagne Problems

Mark Steven Johnson is set to direct and write the feature, having worked with Netflix previously with Love in the Villa, released in late 2022 with Kat Graham and Tom Hopper starring. 

What can you expect? Here’s the official logline for the new movie:

“An ambitious M&A executive travels to France to secure the acquisition of a world-renowned champagne brand before Christmas, but her plans are upended when she falls into a whirlwind romance with a charming Parisian — who turns out to be the founder’s son.”

This marks Minka Kelly’s second major project for Netflix, with the first just recently wrapped production. We’re referring to the series Ransom Canyon, targeted to fans of titles like Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias, where Kelly will lead the cast alongside Josh Duhamel. 

This continues Netflix’s recent commissioning spree in the romantic comedy genre, a genre that’s provided reliable performers for the streamer over the past few years. Better still, they also have shorter runways to release. 

Last week, Netflix announced The Wrong Paris, where it’ll be reteaming with Miranda Cosgrove following Mother of the Bride earlier this year. That’s set to enter production this September.

Other rom-coms on the way include The Life List, Kinda Pregnant, Madea’s Destination Wedding, My Oxford Year, and Our Little Secret, among many more. 

Stephanie Slack and Margret H. Huddleston for Off Camera Entertainment are producing Champagne Problems.

Are you going to be checking out Champagne Problems when it eventually drops onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below. 

