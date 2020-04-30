Netflix Teen Romance ‘The Half of It’: Netflix Release Time, Plot, Cast & Trailer

Looking ahead to an Original film arriving in May is the exciting new teen-romance, The Half of It. We have everything you need to know about The Half of It, including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

The Half of It is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-romance written and directed by Alice Wu. This will be the first film directed by Alice Wu in 15 years, since making her debut with the romantic comedy Saving Face in 2005.

When is the Netflix release date of The Half of It?

We now have confirmation that The Half of It will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, May 1st, 2020.

The film was scheduled to debut at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 18th, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was postponed, and will officially debut on Netflix.

What time will The Half of It be on Netflix?

The Half of It will be available to stream on Netflix from Midnight, Pacific Standard Time. This means for subscribers in America, you’ll receive the Original in the early hours of the morning.

Netflix subscribers in Europe will receive The Half of It in the mid to late morning, and then subscribers all the way in Australia and New Zealand won’t see the film drop until the evening.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

What is the plot of The Half of It?

The plot for The Half of It is as follows:

Ellie Chu, friendless and shy straight-A student runs a business in school, making money off the students who want her to do their homework. She receives an unusual request from one of the jocks, Paul, to help him write a letter to Aster Flores, the girl he loves. The unlikely pair strike up a friendship, but it becomes extremely complicated when Ellie finds herself falling for Aster too.

Who are the cast members of The Half of It?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Half of It:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ellie Chu Leah Lewis Nancy Drew | Station 19 | The Good Doctor Aster Flores Alexxis Lemire Cerebrum | Paint by Murder | Truth or Dare Paul Munsky Daniel Diemer The Man in the High Castle | Sacred Lies | Family Pictures Deacon Flores Enrique Murciano Without a Trace | Black Hawk Down | Speed 2: Cruise Control Mrs. Geselschap Becky Ann Baker A Simple Plan | Men in Black | Spider-Man 3 Colleen Munsky Catherine Curtin Stranger Things | Insecure | Orange Is the New Black Trig Carson Wolfgang Novogratz Sierra Burgess Is a Loser | Assassination Nation | Hush, Hush Edwin Chu Collin Chou The Matrix Reloaded | The Matrix Revolutions | The Forbidden Kingdom Solange Haley Murphy My Best Day | #Horror | Silent House Tommy Munsky Billy Thomas Myott Beyond Adversity | The Hating Game | As You Are

Eagle-eyed fans of Stranger Things will recognize Catherine Curtin as Dustin Henderson’s mother, Claudia. The actress also starred as Wanda Bell, one of the correctional officers at Litchfield Penitentiary, in Orange Is the New Black.

What is the run time of The Half of It?

The full runtime for the teen-romance has been confirmed to be 104 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

As a teen-romance, The Half of It will likely be PG-13.

Where was The Half of It filmed?

Principal photography for The Half of It began on April 22nd, 2019, and concluded just over a month later on May 31st, 2019.

Filming took place in various locations around the state of New York.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Half of It? Let us know in the comments below!