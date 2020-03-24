Netflix WWE Movie ‘The Main Event’: Coming to Netflix April 2020

It was only a matter of time before the most dominant brand in Wrestling would team up with the most dominant streaming service in the world. Here’s everything we know about WWE Studios’ The Main Event.

The Main Event is an American sports-entertainment film and is a collaboration between WWE Studios and Netflix. Parks & Recreation director Jay Karas will direct, meanwhile the producers behind the film are WWE Studios’, Susan Levison, Maggie Malina, and Richard Lowell.

This is the first WWE Studios film to be exclusive to Netflix.

When is the Netflix release date?

We ever see slightly off from our prediction for The Main Event Netflix release date.

It has now been confirmed that The Main Event will be coming to Netflix on April 10th, 2020.

The release comes five days after WWE’s biggest PPV of the year, Wrestlemania.

Will The Main Event be a global exclusive?

From all the information we know so far, that’s a solid yes. Even though the WWE has typically released films straight to DVD or limited release in cinemas this will be their first collaboration with Netflix.

What is the plot of The Main Event?

The following synopsis has been given for The Main Event:

After discovering a magical mask, an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler enters a competition to become the next WWE Superstar.

Who is in the cast of The Main Event?

The following cast members have been confirmed for The Main Event:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Lisa Durupt Shall We Dance | Preggoland | Psych TBA Adam Pally Iron Man 3 | Dirty Grandpa | Band-Aid TBA Tichina Arnold Everybody Hates Chris | Little Shop of Horrors | Martin Ms. Cartwright Lucie Guest Never Better: A Closure for Comedy | You Me Her | Orphan Black Lord Copperhead Paul Lazenby Deadpool 2 | Riverdale | The Predator TBA Seth Carr Black Panther | Breaking In | Terminator Genisys Mason Dallas Young Ready Player One | The Good Place | Shameless Caleb Glen Gordon Proof | DC’ Legends of Tomorrow | A Heavenly Christmas Luke Bodhi Sabongui DC’s Legends of Tomorrow | A Million Little Things | The Prince Riyaz Aryan Simhadri Teachers | SEAL Team | Angie Tribeca Erica Momona Tamada The Boys | The Terror

The following WWE Superstars have been confirmed to appear in The Main Event:

WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix Corey Graves Kofi Kingston Seamus The Miz

Other superstars have been rumored to appear such as John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

What is the production status of The Main Event?

Filming for The Main Event began in the summer of 2019 on June 19th. It took less than two months for filming, concluding on August 12th, 2019.

Despite principal photography ending in August, the film has only recently changed its status to post-production. Editing the film is Dan Schalk, who was only recently announced as the editor of The Main Event.

British Columbia was the on-set location for filming The Main Event.

Has Netflix released a trailer?

Not yet! A trailer for The Main Event trailer is likely to drop at a WWE pay per view.

With the Royal Rumble at the end of January, we could see the trailer drop then. The next scheduled PPV after Royal Rumble is Elimination Chamber.

Are you looking forward to The Main Event? Let us know in the comments below!