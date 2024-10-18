First Dates for Live WWE Shows on Netflix Revealed

With the WWE making Netflix its official home outside of the US in 2025, Smackdown will be the first of three WWE shows to launch the exciting new partnership.

Outside of the USA, on the New & Popular page on your Netflix app or web browser, you can find RAW, Smackdown, and NXT listed together in the Worth the Wait tab.

On the Netflix US version of Netflix, you’ll find RAW listed for January 6th, 2025.

Smackdown and NXT are coming to Netflix outside of the USA (In select regions) on the following dates:

Smackdown – January 3rd/4th.

– January 3rd/4th. NXT – January 7th/8th.

The first RAW live stream will be available on Netflix worldwide on January 6th and 7th, 2025 (region-dependent).

Subscribers can now use the Remind Me function on the Netflix RAW, Smackdown, and NXT pages.

Raw, Smackdown, and NXT begin their broadcast at 8 PM Eastern Time. Many WWE fans will already be familiar with this schedule. Still, anyone new to the franchise will soon learn that most fans outside of the US either have to watch in the early hours of the morning or wait until the next day to watch the latest episode.

Below is a timezone table of when WWE shows typically begin broadcasting:

Time Zone Show Start Time Date Example Pacific Time (US/Canada) 5:00 PM (GMT-8) 01/03/2025 Mountain Time (US/Canada) 6:00 PM (GMT-7) 01/03/2025 Central Time (US/Canada) 7:00 PM (GMT-6) 01/03/2025 Eastern Time (US/Canada) 8:00 PM (GMT-5) 01/03/2025 Brasilia Time (Brazil) 10:00 PM (GMT-3) 01/03/2025 British Time (UK) 01:00 AM (GMT +0) 01/04/2025 Central European Time 02:00 AM (GMT+1) 01/04/2025 Eastern European Time 03:00 AM (GMT+3) 01/04/2025 India Standard Time 06:30 AM (GMT+5:30) 01/04/2025 Japan Standard Time 10:00 AM (GMT+9) 01/04/2025 Australian Eastern Time 12:00 PM (GMT+10) 01/04/2025 New Zealand Standard Time 01:00 PM (GMT+12) 01/04/2025

Will the broadcast times change?

Every year, the WWE’s RAW and Smackdown talent travels to Europe to perform live shows for European audiences. This also includes their weekly live broadcasts, so depending on which country RAW or Smackdown is being broadcast from, it will impact the time it goes live on Netflix.

For NXT, every show is taped from the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which means it will be shown at the same time every week.

Are you looking forward to watching WWE on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!