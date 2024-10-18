Netflix News and Previews WWE

First Dates for Live WWE Shows on Netflix Revealed

Raw, Smackdown, and NXT will begin streaming on Netflix from January 2025.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
First Live Show Dates Revealed For Wwe Shows On Netflix

Pictured: Raw, Smackdown, NXT

With the WWE making Netflix its official home outside of the US in 2025, Smackdown will be the first of three WWE shows to launch the exciting new partnership.

Outside of the USA, on the New & Popular page on your Netflix app or web browser, you can find RAW, Smackdown, and NXT listed together in the Worth the Wait tab.

On the Netflix US version of Netflix, you’ll find RAW listed for January 6th, 2025.

Screenshot At . .

Smackdown and NXT are coming to Netflix outside of the USA (In select regions) on the following dates:

  • Smackdown – January 3rd/4th.
  • NXT – January 7th/8th.

The first RAW live stream will be available on Netflix worldwide on January 6th and 7th, 2025 (region-dependent).

Subscribers can now use the Remind Me function on the Netflix RAW, Smackdown, and NXT pages.

Screenshot At . .

Raw, Smackdown, and NXT begin their broadcast at 8 PM Eastern Time. Many WWE fans will already be familiar with this schedule. Still, anyone new to the franchise will soon learn that most fans outside of the US either have to watch in the early hours of the morning or wait until the next day to watch the latest episode.

Below is a timezone table of when WWE shows typically begin broadcasting:

Time Zone Show Start Time Date Example
Pacific Time (US/Canada) 5:00 PM (GMT-8) 01/03/2025
Mountain Time (US/Canada) 6:00 PM (GMT-7) 01/03/2025
Central Time (US/Canada) 7:00 PM (GMT-6) 01/03/2025
Eastern Time (US/Canada) 8:00 PM (GMT-5) 01/03/2025
Brasilia Time (Brazil) 10:00 PM (GMT-3) 01/03/2025
British Time (UK) 01:00 AM (GMT +0) 01/04/2025
Central European Time 02:00 AM (GMT+1) 01/04/2025
Eastern European Time 03:00 AM (GMT+3) 01/04/2025
India Standard Time 06:30 AM (GMT+5:30) 01/04/2025
Japan Standard Time 10:00 AM (GMT+9) 01/04/2025
Australian Eastern Time 12:00 PM (GMT+10) 01/04/2025
New Zealand Standard Time 01:00 PM (GMT+12) 01/04/2025

Will the broadcast times change?

Every year, the WWE’s RAW and Smackdown talent travels to Europe to perform live shows for European audiences. This also includes their weekly live broadcasts, so depending on which country RAW or Smackdown is being broadcast from, it will impact the time it goes live on Netflix.

For NXT, every show is taped from the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, which means it will be shown at the same time every week. 

Are you looking forward to watching WWE on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Netflix Bags Rights to 'A.P. Bio' Beginning November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Bags Rights to 'A.P. Bio' Beginning November 2024
'The Night Agent' Season 3 To Begin Filming on November 24th, 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'The Night Agent' Season 3 To Begin Filming on November 24th, 2024
Russo Brothers, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Discuss 'The Electric State' at NYCC Article Teaser Photo

Russo Brothers, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Discuss 'The Electric State' at NYCC
'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' Season 3 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Recommended from What's on Netflix

10 Things We Want See When WWE Raw Comes To Netflix

10 Things We Want See When WWE Raw Comes To Netflix

Vince McMahon Docuseries ‘Mr. McMahon’ is coming to Netflix in September 2024

Vince McMahon Docuseries ‘Mr. McMahon’ is coming to Netflix in September 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

New Anime on Netflix in November 2024

New Anime on Netflix in November 2024