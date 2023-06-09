‘Never Have I Ever’ Won’t Return for Season 5 But There’s Good News

It’s the end of the road for Never Have I Ever, which just returned for its fourth and its final season. While Devi’s journey on Netflix may be over, we’ve got a few tidbits of good news that should give you something to look forward to.

Firstly, as some misleading outlets may state, we should state that Netflix did not cancel Never Have I Ever. The show was coming to a natural conclusion, and Netflix and Mindy Kaling decided together that the show would end with season 4.

At the time of the season 4 renewal, which was done ahead of season 3 premiering on Netflix globally, Erin Underhill, President of Universal Television, called the ending “a little bittersweet,” adding, “just like high school, all great things must come to an end.”

The fourth season does wrap up all the remaining storylines. While it wasn’t to everyone’s tastes, with some saying the story just petered out, for most, the final season will provide a satisfying ending for Devi’s story as she and her friends are now looking forward to their futures.

So if you’re feeling a bit down about the final season of Never Have I Ever bringing an end to the show, here are some snippets of news that should help mourn the loss or, better yet, give you something to look forward to.

The first bit of good news is that Mindy Kaling is working on a new show for Netflix. Although it’s yet to be titled, Netflix won the auction for a new comedy about the office politics within the LA Lakers in 2021. The series was given a straight-to-order 10-episode first season with Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss

Sticking with Mindy Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher, if you enjoy their style of show, those in the United States are currently able to enjoy The Mindy Project, which Netflix licensed at the start of the year.

A couple of the actors also have upcoming projects on Netflix too:

First up, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is currently attached to play the role of Lizzie Bennet in the movie in development called The Netherfield Girls. It’s described as a contemporary update of Pride and Prejudice with Temple Hill Entertainment producing. Ramakrishnan also lends her voice to Netflix’s My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.

Darren Barnet is about to appear in two upcoming Netflix projects in 2023, with him voice acting in Skull Island (due out in late June) and Blue Eye Samurai (coming in Fall 2023). You can also find Barnet in a cameo role in Family Reunion in episode 7 of season 1, plus the actor also voiced in Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

The final piece of good news is that Netflix has a slew of teen dramas coming up and already on the platform.

If you’re looking for something to watch right now, check out the likes of Heartstopper, 13 Reasons Why, XO, Kitty, Ginny & Georgia, and The Kissing Booth.

Coming up is Geek Girl, Forever, My Life with the Walter Boys, and They Both Die at the End.

Did you enjoy the final season of Never Have I Ever? Let us know in the comments down below.