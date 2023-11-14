New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2024 & Beyond

We’ve already had a strong year so far for new K-dramas on Netflix in 2023, and 2024 is already shaping up to be another strong year for the streaming service. We’ll be keeping track of all of the K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

N = Netflix Original

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2024. Throughout the remainder of 2023, and throughout 2024 more titles will be announced.

Badland Hunters (2024)

Director: Heo Myung Haeng

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Lee Jun Young, Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Hee Joon

Netflix Release Date: January 26th, 2024

We were pleasantly surprised to learn that Badland Hunters has already been filmed, and will be one of the first Korean titles to kickstart the new year.

Netflix has released a synopsis for Badland Hunters;

“The story unfolds after a major earthquake transforms Seoul into an apocalyptic wasteland. Don Lee assumes the role of Nam-san, a relentless wasteland hunter. Joining him are Lee Hee Jun as Yang Gi-su, the doctor who survived the catastrophe, and Lee Jun-young portraying Nam-san’s trusted partner, Choi Ji-wan. The narrative delves deep into a world where mere survival becomes a luxury, allegiances are volatile, and human will is tested against nature’s harshest conditions.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime:

Cast: Kim Yoon Seok, Yoon Kye Sang, Go Min Si, Lee Jung Eun, Ryu Hyun Kyung

Netflix Release Date: 2024

We’re expecting to learn a release date for Alone in the Woods soon!

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

Tells the story of two men named Sang Joon, who was running a motel in a rural area during the summer of 2000, and Young Ha, who was running a pension alone in the forest during the summer of 2021.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Hyun Joo, Park Hee Soon, Park Byung Eun, Ryu Kyung Soo, Shin Bok Sook

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Train to Busan creator Yeon Sang-Ho is incredibly busy working on projects for Netflix. Details on the plot of the K-drama are still limited, but we’re still exceptionally excited to see the K-drama land on Netflix sometime in 2023.

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix K-Content:

A woman inherits a gravesite under mysterious circumstances, just as her family’s history begins to unravel.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Seon Kyu, Jo Hyun Chul

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Filming is still currently ongoing for Aema and expect to see the K-drama on Netflix sometime in the Summer of 2024.

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Aema is a fictional comedy K-drama that will showcase the people in Chungmuro who created the movie “Madam Aema” in the early 1980s. The K-drama will showcase the stories of the actresses, producers, and directors of that time before they finalize the movie. ”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun, Kim Gun Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2024 (TBA)

The cast of Eun Jung and Sang Yeon will get many K-drama fans excited. While Netflix subscribers are already familiar with Kim Go Eun and Kim Gun Woo, it will be a Netflix debut for actress Park Ji Hyun.

““Eun Jung And Sang Yeon” tells the story of a drama writer named Ryu Eun Jung and a filmmaker named Cheon Sang Yeon. Eun Jung and Sang Yeon had been best friends since elementary school but ended their friendship due to an incident. After years passed, the two meet again, now as adults.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12*

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy

Netflix Release date: 2024 (TBA)

Everything Will Come True will see the reunion of Uncontrollably Fond pair Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy, who once again find themselves paired as the romantic leads.

“Genie is a spirit that comes out of lamp. He is full of emotional excess and goes back and forth between different emotions. Ga Young is someone who lacks emotion. She happens to call Genie out of his lamp and is granted 3 wishes to make.”

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Youth | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2024

The story depicts the love, friendship, revenge, and compassion that takes place when Kang Ha, a transfer student, enters Jusin High School, a prestigious private school where the children of the top 0.01% of conglomerates gather.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Historical, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Bying Eun

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Historical K-dramas are often some of the most enjoyable on Netflix. Throw in an extremely talented cast and you have a recipe for success.

The synopsis has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“It follows the story of a family that became wealthy merchants through the art trade in the late Joseon Dynasty. Revolves around the secret of a son who abruptly returns after disappearing and his half-sister who pursues the truth.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Son Seok Koo, Lee Hee Joon

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Director: Jason Kim

Genre: Action, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Kim Sung Kyun

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Filming is currently ongoing for Officer Black Belt and is expected to end by December 2023.

The synopsis for Officer Black Belt has been sourced from Netflix;

“The story kicks off with Kim Woo-bin’s character saving a ‘martial arts officer’ from a criminal’s assault. That’s an officer who partners with a probation officer solely for physically dangerous situations. As a result of this brave rescue, Kim Woo-bin’s character is made a temporary ‘martial arts officer’ for five weeks.”

Queen of the Scene (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Gong Hyo Jin, Park Ha Sun

Netflix Release Date: TBA

A Korean drama writer has made a name for herself within the industry for extreme twisted stories full of unexpected surprises, suddenly entering and getting trapped in her own story. The writer faces a series of comedic situations as she tries to escape back to reality.

Whirlwind (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Sol Kyung Gu, Kim Hee Ae, Lee Jae Woong

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Park Dong Ho is the prime minister of South Korea. He wants to punish the corrupt president, who colludes with powerful family-owned corporations called chaebols, and change the world of politics. Jung Soo Jin is the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. She confronts Park Dong Ho and fierce political strife ensues.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2024

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Ji Hoo, Yoon Chan Young, Jo Yi Hyun, Lomon

Netflix Release Date: Late 2024/Early 2025

If it wasn’t for Squid Game then All of Us Are Dead would be the most successful K-drama series ever on Netflix. Fans are ravenous for more from the zombie drama, and we can’t wait to see where the virus and story takes us next.

Filming for the series is due to take place at the start of 2024, which means we’ll be incredibly lucky to see the series return before the end of 2024.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: So Ji Sub

Netflix Release Date: 2025

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Gong Yoo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Sequel season to Netflix’s 2021 global phenomenon Squid Game.

Director: Lee Il Hyung

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Hae Soo, Shin Min Ah, Lee Hee Jun, Kim Sung Kyun, Lee Kwang Soo

Netflix Release Date: 2025

It’s almost impossible to escape from Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo, who continues to be one of the busiest Korean actors on Netflix.

Netflix released a synopsis for Karma;

“In Karma (WT), disparate lives intertwine under the ominous shadow of an unbreakable fate. The story revolves around a witness to an accident, a physician traumatized by nightmares, a man whose world was upended by an unexpected event, and another man drowning in private loans. Each one is bound by the inescapable ties of a terrible destiny, weaving a gripping crime thriller following those trapped by ill-fated entanglements.”

Director: Kwon Oh Seung

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Netflix Release Date: 2025

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

You Have Done Well (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: IU, Park Bo Gum, Moon So Ri, Park Hae Joon, Na Moon Hee

Netflix Release Date: 2025

Ae Soon is rebellious but gets nervous every time she rebels. She isn’t well off but is always shining and full of positivity. She dreams of becoming a poet, although she is unable to attend school, and she is a bold character who doesn’t hide any emotions. Gwan Shik is an extremely diligent and quiet character. Romance isn’t a strength for him, however, and he doesn’t know how to act if Ae Soon cries or laughs, but he is a silent warrior who only loves Ae Soon from the very beginning and pours his all into loving her.

