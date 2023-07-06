‘The Whirlwind’ Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

There is an extensive number of K-dramas coming to Netflix in the near future, including the upcoming political drama The Whirlwind. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Whirlwind, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Whirlwind is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original political drama directed by Kim Yong Wan (If You Wish Upon Me), and written by screenwriter Park Kyung Soo (Punch).

What is the plot of The Whirlwind?

The synopsis for The Whirlwind has been sourced from AsianWiki:

“Park Dong Ho is the prime minister of South Korea. He wants to punish the corrupt president, who colludes with powerful family owned corporations called chaebols, and change the world of politics. Jung Soo Jin is the deputy prime minister for economic affairs. She confronts Park Dong Ho and a fierce political strife ensues.”

Who are the cast members of The Whirlwind?

Sol Kyung Gu will play the lead role of Park Dong Ho. To date, The Whirlwind will be the second drama of Sol Kyung Gu’s career and his first since 1999. For Netflix, Sol Kyung Gu was previously seen in the thriller Kill Bok Soon. Outside of Netflix he is most well known for his work in movies such as Memoir of a Murderer, Gonggongui Jeog, and Oasis.

Kim Hee Ae will play the lead role of Jung Soo Jin. Netflix subscribers will recognize the actress as Hwang Do Hee from Queenmaker, which is her only appearance on Netflix to date. Kim Hee Ae had the leading role in the jTBC series The World of the Married, which is currently the highest-rated cable Korean drama series in history.

What is the production status of The Whirlwind?

Reported Status: Complete (Last Updated: 06/07/2023)

Filming for The Whirlwind reportedly took place between late January 2023 and finished in late June 2023.

We would have expected the K-drama to be deep into post-production, so reports of its completion so early after filming has ended may be incorrect.

At the very least with filming over, there’s a distinct chance a 2023 release is possible.

When is The Whirlwind coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date from Netflix.

With filming reportedly over, there’s a chance that the K-drama could arrive before the end of 2023.

A more realistic release date would be Q1 or Q2 of 2024.

