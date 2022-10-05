‘Queen of the Scene’ Netflix K-Drama: Everything We Know So Far

One of many k-dramas that subscribers can look forward to on Netflix in 2023 is Queen of the Scene, an upcoming comedy series starring Gong Hyo Jin and Park Ha Sun. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Queen of the Scene, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

Queen of the Scene is an upcoming Netflix Original k-drama comedy fantasy series written by screenwriter Kim Soo Ah (Whispering Corridors 3: Wishing Stairs) and directed by Lee Won Suk (Killing Romance).

When is the Queen of the Scene Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to release an official release date for Queen of the Scene. The earliest we expect to see Queen of the Scene on Netflix is Summer 2023, however, a Fall release date is more than likely.

What is the plot of Queen of the Scene?

A well-renowned drama writer has made herself famous within the industry thanks to her extremely twisted stories that are full of surprises. However, when she suddenly finds herself trapped within one of her own stories, she faces a variety of amusing situations as she attempts to escape, and return to reality.

Who are the cast members of Queen of the Scene?

So far only two cast members have been confirmed so far.

Gong Hyo Jin is one of two confirmed leads and will portray the role of Kim Ma Ri. This will be the second Netflix Original series for the actress after previously starring in the beloved k-drama When the Camellia Blooms. She is also known for her work in other popular k-dramas such as It’s Okay, That’s Love, and The Master’s Sun.

Park Ha Sun is the second confirmed lead and will portray the role of Oh Soon Shim. It will be a Netflix debut for the actress, who is known for her work in k-dramas such The Veil, Love Affairs in the Afternoon, and Two Weeks.

What is the current production status of Queen of the Scene?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 05/10/2022)

At the time of writing the k-drama is still in pre-production. Filming dates are yet to be announced, but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching Queen of the Scene on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!