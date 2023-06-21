‘Trigger’ Netflix K-Drama Thriller: Everything We Know So Far

An exciting new action-thriller K-drama series is in development at Netflix. Starring Kim Nam Gil, and Kim Young Kwang, filming for Trigger is scheduled to start in November 2023. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest Trigger news, including cast and production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Trigger is an upcoming South Korean action thriller K-drama written and directed by Kwon Oh Seung. Bidangil Pictures is the production studio behind the K-drama.

What is the plot of Trigger?

The synopsis for Trigger has been sourced from IMDb:

An action-thriller drama about two men who are trying to solve the mess after firearms is suddenly widely available in South Korea, which used to be a gun-free country, through an unknown source.

Who are the cast members of Trigger?

At the time of writing only two cast members have been confirmed for Trigger; Kim Nam Gil plays the role of Lee Do, meanwhile Kim Young Kwang as Moon Baek.

Kim Nam Gil has yet to star in a Netflix Original, however, the actor will be making his debut for the streamer in the upcoming K-drama Song of the Bandits. He is most well known for his leading roles in Korean movies such as Pandora, The Shameless, and The Pirates.

Kim Young Kwang has starred in two K-dramas for Netflix, Somebody, and the internationally licensed tvN show Hello, Me!. Some of his most notable roles have been in shows such as Plus Nine Boys, Good Doctor, and Pinocchio.

What is the production status of Trigger?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 21/06/2023)

Filming is currently scheduled to take place between early November 2023 and early May 2024.

All filming dates are subject to change. This means filming could start earlier than initially reported or be delayed.

When is the Trigger Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Trigger is listed for an unspecified 2025 Netflix release date.

Taking into consideration that filming doesn’t end until May 2024, we’d have been extremely lucky to see Trigger arrive on Netflix before the end of the year.

Trigger will be released sometime in the first half of 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Trigger on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!