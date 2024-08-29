Netflix News and Previews Outer Banks

‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 To Release in Two Parts in October and November 2024

Netflix has also released a new teaser, new photos and a poster for the upcoming season.

Outer Bank Season 4 Release Dates Announced

Carlacia Grant, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey in episode 402 of Outer Banks. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks will follow in the footsteps of Emily in Paris and Bridgerton in 2024 by splitting up its upcoming fourth season, with all ten episodes set to be released in October and November 2024. 

For plugged-in show fans, you’ll know that Netflix has already hinted at a split release. Dates for the upcoming fourth season had previously leaked in late July. However, they were quickly pulled while dates were still in flux. The streamer has revealed, alongside lots of first-look assets for the new season, that episodes 1 to 5 will drop on October 10th, 2024, and the second half, episodes 6 to 10, will drop on November 7th, 2024

What can you expect from the new season? The new 50-second teaser trailer promises lots of action and several big nighttime scuba diving set pieces and motorbike sequences this season, too. 

Netflix has also provided a newly expanded synopsis for the new season:

“Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

In case you missed it last week, we also revealed all 10 episode titles for the upcoming season, which provide further teases on what’s coming up:

  • Albatross
  • Decision Day
  • Mothers and Fathers
  • The Blue Crown
  • The Enduro
  • The Lupine Corsairs
  • The Storm
  • The Swell
  • The Town Council

The new season features the return of favorites like Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow, as well as newcomers this season, including Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Mia Challis, Rigo Sanchez, and Alex Livinalli. Jonas Pate and Erica Dunton are the only two confirmed directors for the new season thus far. 

Here are more of the new first-look images and the poster for the upcoming season: 

Outer Banks Season 4 Poster

 

Outer Banks. (L to R) Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks. (L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 402 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks. (L to R) Mia Challis as Ruthie, Austin North as Topper, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Fiona Palomo as Sofia, Deion Smith as Kelce in episode 404 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Outer Banks. (L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron in episode 401 of Outer Banks. Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Are you excited for the new season of Outer Banks? Let us know in the comments.

