When Will ‘Outlander’ Season 7 be on Netflix? Full Release Schedule

With Outlander season 6 now on Netflix worldwide, including in the US, you might be curious about the release dates for season 7. Some regions already have the first half of season 7, with the second half coming in the week of November 2024. Here’s the upcoming release schedule on Netflix for Outlander season 7, parts 1 and 2.

Netflix has been streaming Outlander in international regions since 2016, and Netflix in the United States joined the action in 2019. The series essentially rolls out onto Netflix in three stages, as we’ll cover below. Netflix in the United Kingdom doesn’t stream Outlander in any capacity, and the rights are tied to MGM+ (with Prime Video also streaming a single season).

In case you didn’t know, season 7 of Outlander has been split up into two halves. The first aired between June and August 2023, whereas the forthcoming second half (consisting of another eight episodes) is scheduled to air on November 22nd, 2024 for eight episodes wrapping up on January 10th, 2025.

Season 8, confirmed to be the last season, is expected in 2025, although a spin-off is in the works. Although Sony Pictures Television is behind that series, it’s unclear whether Netflix will license it as it does with Outlander.

Weekly Rollout of Outlander Season 7 in Select Regions

There are three stages of the rollout of Outlander season 7 on Netflix. Those who have already received weekly episodes and will again get season 7 part 2 weekly from November 23rd, 2024 include:

Belgium

France

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Malaysia

Poland

Singapore

South Korea

Other International Territories Will Have to Wait Until 2025 for Season 7 Part 2

Countries like Australia and Canada don’t get weekly episodes; instead, they have to wait between 11 and 12 months for new seasons to be added. This means the next eight episodes won’t drop until around October or November 2025.

Other regions that will have to wait until after the series has wrapped up include the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Sweden.

When will Netflix in the US Stream Season 7 of Outlander?

As you’ve probably guessed by now, Netflix in the United States will be the last to get new seasons of Outlander. For all seasons since 2019, Netflixers in the States have had to wait two years after each season finale airs. For season 6, the series finale aired on May 1st, 2022, and then came to Netflix on May 1st, 2024.

The first half of season 7 aired its finale on August 11th, 2023, meaning we’re not expecting those eight episodes to drop on Netflix US until August 11th, 2025. Given that the second half of Outlander season 7 wraps up on January 10th, 2025, part 2 will stream on Netflix US on January 10th, 2027.

If you need to catch up on new episodes before then, the series is available in full on Starz and the Starz app.

Are you looking forward to Outlander seasons 7 and 8 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.