Netflix Added 77 New Movies and Series This Week: November 1, 2024

Happy Friday and happy first of the month! It’s been a big week for new releases on Netflix, and we’ll cover 54 new movies and 22 new series below. What should you be watching, and what’s been trending in Netflix’s US top 10s? We’ll cover all of that and more below.
As part of the new arrivals for the first of the month, the first batch of Christmas movies arrived, with the majority coming from the Hallmark Channel. More festive titles are to come throughout the remainder of November, in addition to lots of other titles on the way. As always with the first of-the-month rotation, we actually lost a lot of titles today (68, in fact), and you can find the full list of those here.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
The Infiltrator (2016)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama
Director: Brad Furman
Cast: Bryan Cranston, John Leguizamo, Diane Kruger
Writer: Ellen Furman, Robert Mazur
Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m
Netflix added some fantastic movies today, and one that we suspect will be a real crowd-pleaser is The Infiltrator, the 2016 film in which Bryan Cranston, fresh off Breaking Bad, plays Robert Mazur, a U.S. customs officer who uncovers a global money-laundering scheme involving Pablo Escobar.
Cranston shines in this film, which delivers a heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia right from the start. Thanks to an excellent, action-packed script, you’ll likely be enthralled from start to finish.
Predestination (2014)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
Director: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor
Writer: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig, Robert A. Heinlein
Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m
Speaking of crowd-pleasers, this time travel sci-fi movie features the talents of Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook (before she went onto Succession fame) with a mind-bending and well-executing plot that follows a temporal agent traveling back in time to 1975 to stop a bomb attack in New York City.
Given that this is a Sony movie, you’ll need to be on a premium tier of Netflix to watch the film, as all their titles are still blocked in Netflix’s advertising tier.
Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3)
Number of episodes: 24
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Annie Maynard, Patrick Brammall, Robyn Malcolm
Writer: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope
As we first reported yesterday, Netflix has scooped the rights to another Australian comedy series, Upper Middle Bogan, which ran for three seasons over ten years ago. The plot revolves around a family helmed by Bess Denyar, who learns that she’s adopted, and her real family, who lives just down the road, are part of a drag racing team and lead very different lives. After the two families become mangled, their worlds and worldviews collide.
Many online reviews compare it to the Aussie version of Modern Family, and given that Fisk became a hit when it was added to Netflix last year, we can see Upper Middle Bogan following in its footsteps.
Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week
An expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, previews, poster art, and more details about each title, can be found on our New on Netflix hub page.
54 New Movies Added This Week
- A Biltmore Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English
- A Heidelberg Holiday (2023) – TV-G – English
- A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English
- A Paris Christmas Waltz (2023) – TV-G – English
- All Eyez on Me (2017) – R – English
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) – TV-PG – Hindi
- Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show (2024) – TV-Y – English
- Christmas in Notting Hill (2023) – TV-G – English
- Christmas Island (2023) – TV-G – English
- Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023) – TV-G – English
- Christmas with a Kiss (2023) – TV-G – English
- Fall Into Winter (2023) – TV-G – English
- Family Pack: Fireplace (2024) Netflix Original – TV-G – French
- Fireproof (2008) – PG – English
- Free State of Jones (2016) – R – English
- Goosebumps (2015) – PG – English
- Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024) – PG – English
- Haul Out the Holly (2022) – TV-G – English
- Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023) – TV-G – English
- Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge (2013) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission (2013) – TV-14 – Japanese
- It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Janji Darah (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian
- Just Go With It (2011) – PG-13 – English
- Katie (2018) – TV-MA – English
- Let Go (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Maid in Manhattan (2002) – PG-13 – English
- Martha (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months (2022) – TV-Y – English
- Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023) – TV-G – English
- Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – PG – English
- Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2014) – TV-14 – German
- Oblivion (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (2024) – TV-MA – English
- One Piece Fan Letter (2024) – TV-14 – English
- Pompeii (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Predestination (2014) – R – English
- Sea of Love (1989) – R – English
- Silverado (1985) – PG-13 – English
- Sixteen Candles (1984) – PG – English
- Superbad (2007) – R – English
- Take Shelter (2011) – R – English
- The Covenant (2006) – PG-13 – English
- The Frozen Ground (2013) – R – English
- The Infiltrator (2016) – R – English
- The Last Dragon (1985) – PG-13 – English
- The Scorpion King (2002) – PG-13 – English
- The Whale (2022) – R – English
- Time Cut (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Tom Papa: Home Free (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) – PG-13 – English
- When We Were Kings (1996) – PG – English
- Whiplash (2014) – R – English
- Whitney (2018) – R – English
23 New TV Series Added This Week
- AARO -All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office- (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- After School Doctor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Barbie Mysteries (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
- Batwheels (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English
- Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
- Botched (Seasons 2-3) – TV-14 – English
- Children of the Church Steps (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 5 – Hashira Training Arc) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Don’t Come Home (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Go Ahead, Brother (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish
- Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English
- If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student. (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Kill Me Love Me (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin
- Let me tell your fortune (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Murder Mindfully (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- OKURA-Cold Case Investigation (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- ONE PIECE (Season 22 – PUNK HAZARD) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Rookies (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Talentless TAKANO (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese
- The Diplomat (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Don’t Move takes home the biggest haul of points in the top 10s this week, pushing Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour down to the second spot. Animation from Universal (both DreamWorks and Illumination) then rounds out the top 5.
- Don’t Move (70 points)
- Woman of the Hour (66 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (61 points)
- Kung Fu Panda 4 (53 points)
- Sing (50 points)
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die (34 points)
- Family Pack (32 points)
- Time Cut (18 points)
- Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (17 points)
- Martha (14 points)
- Hijack ’93 (10 points)
- Pixels (9 points)
- Unhinged (5 points)
- The Shadow Strays (8 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
Moving over to TV shows, Beauty in Black takes the top spot thanks to going viral across social media and pushing down a few titles, which we would’ve expected to have been doing a little better (we’re looking at Territory here).
- Beauty in Black (78 points)
- This Is the Zodiac Speaking (74 points)
- The Lincoln Lawyer (59 points)
- Territory (57 points)
- Escape at Dannemora (46 points)
- Nobody Wants This (34 points)
- The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (29 points)
- Outer Banks (21 points)
- Love Is Blind (14 points)
- The Manhattan Alien Abduction (8 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (8 points)
- Monsters (5 points)
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches (1 point)
Note: Top 10 data was provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol by taking the daily top 10s and assigning points to each place.