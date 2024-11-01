Netflix Added 77 New Movies and Series This Week: November 1, 2024

Happy Friday and happy first of the month! It’s been a big week for new releases on Netflix, and we’ll cover 54 new movies and 22 new series below. What should you be watching, and what’s been trending in Netflix’s US top 10s? We’ll cover all of that and more below.

As part of the new arrivals for the first of the month, the first batch of Christmas movies arrived, with the majority coming from the Hallmark Channel. More festive titles are to come throughout the remainder of November, in addition to lots of other titles on the way. As always with the first of-the-month rotation, we actually lost a lot of titles today (68, in fact), and you can find the full list of those here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Infiltrator (2016)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama

Director: Brad Furman

Cast: Bryan Cranston, John Leguizamo, Diane Kruger

Writer: Ellen Furman, Robert Mazur

Runtime: 127 min / 2h 7m

Netflix added some fantastic movies today, and one that we suspect will be a real crowd-pleaser is The Infiltrator, the 2016 film in which Bryan Cranston, fresh off Breaking Bad, plays Robert Mazur, a U.S. customs officer who uncovers a global money-laundering scheme involving Pablo Escobar.

Cranston shines in this film, which delivers a heavy dose of 1980s nostalgia right from the start. Thanks to an excellent, action-packed script, you’ll likely be enthralled from start to finish.

Predestination (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi

Director: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor

Writer: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig, Robert A. Heinlein

Runtime: 97 min / 1h 37m

Speaking of crowd-pleasers, this time travel sci-fi movie features the talents of Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook (before she went onto Succession fame) with a mind-bending and well-executing plot that follows a temporal agent traveling back in time to 1975 to stop a bomb attack in New York City.

Given that this is a Sony movie, you’ll need to be on a premium tier of Netflix to watch the film, as all their titles are still blocked in Netflix’s advertising tier.

Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3)

Number of episodes: 24

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy

Cast: Annie Maynard, Patrick Brammall, Robyn Malcolm

Writer: Robyn Butler, Wayne Hope

As we first reported yesterday, Netflix has scooped the rights to another Australian comedy series, Upper Middle Bogan, which ran for three seasons over ten years ago. The plot revolves around a family helmed by Bess Denyar, who learns that she’s adopted, and her real family, who lives just down the road, are part of a drag racing team and lead very different lives. After the two families become mangled, their worlds and worldviews collide.

Many online reviews compare it to the Aussie version of Modern Family, and given that Fisk became a hit when it was added to Netflix last year, we can see Upper Middle Bogan following in its footsteps.

Full List of New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

An expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, previews, poster art, and more details about each title, can be found on our New on Netflix hub page.

54 New Movies Added This Week

A Biltmore Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English A Heidelberg Holiday (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English A Merry Scottish Christmas (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English A Paris Christmas Waltz (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English All Eyez on Me (2017) – R – English

– R – English Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) – TV-PG – Hindi

– TV-PG – Hindi Blippi’s Wonderful Talent Show (2024) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Christmas in Notting Hill (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Christmas Island (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Christmas on Cherry Lane (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Christmas with a Kiss (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Fall Into Winter (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Family Pack: Fireplace (2024) Netflix Original – TV-G – French

– TV-G – French Fireproof (2008) – PG – English

– PG – English Free State of Jones (2016) – R – English

– R – English Goosebumps (2015) – PG – English

– PG – English Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Haul Out the Holly (2022) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Hunter x Hunter: Phantom Rouge (2013) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission (2013) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed Spanish Football (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Janji Darah (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian Just Go With It (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Katie (2018) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Let Go (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Maid in Manhattan (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Martha (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Masha and the Bear: The Legend of the 12 Months (2022) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Miracle in Bethlehem, PA (2023) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) – PG – English

– PG – English Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot (2014) – TV-14 – German

– TV-14 – German Oblivion (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour (2024) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English One Piece Fan Letter (2024) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Pompeii (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Predestination (2014) – R – English

– R – English Sea of Love (1989) – R – English

– R – English Silverado (1985) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Sixteen Candles (1984) – PG – English

– PG – English Superbad (2007) – R – English

– R – English Take Shelter (2011) – R – English

– R – English The Covenant (2006) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Frozen Ground (2013) – R – English

– R – English The Infiltrator (2016) – R – English

– R – English The Last Dragon (1985) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Scorpion King (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Whale (2022) – R – English

– R – English Time Cut (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Tom Papa: Home Free (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English When We Were Kings (1996) – PG – English

– PG – English Whiplash (2014) – R – English

– R – English Whitney (2018) – R – English

23 New TV Series Added This Week

AARO -All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office- (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese After School Doctor (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Barbie Mysteries (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Batwheels (Season 2) – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Blippi’s Ultimate Bounce House Challenges (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Botched (Seasons 2-3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Children of the Church Steps (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 5 – Hashira Training Arc) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Don’t Come Home (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Go Ahead, Brother (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Gossip Girl (Seasons 1-6) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English If My Wife Becomes an Elementary School Student. (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Kill Me Love Me (Season 1) – TV-14 – Mandarin

– TV-14 – Mandarin Let me tell your fortune (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Murder Mindfully (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German OKURA-Cold Case Investigation (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese ONE PIECE (Season 22 – PUNK HAZARD) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Rookies (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Talentless TAKANO (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese The Diplomat (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Law According to Lidia Poët (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian The Manhattan Alien Abduction (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Upper Middle Bogan (Seasons 1-3) – TV-14 – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Don’t Move takes home the biggest haul of points in the top 10s this week, pushing Anna Kendrick’s Woman of the Hour down to the second spot. Animation from Universal (both DreamWorks and Illumination) then rounds out the top 5.

Don’t Move (70 points) Woman of the Hour (66 points) The Secret Life of Pets (61 points) Kung Fu Panda 4 (53 points) Sing (50 points) Bad Boys: Ride or Die (34 points) Family Pack (32 points) Time Cut (18 points) Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare (17 points) Martha (14 points) Hijack ’93 (10 points) Pixels (9 points) Unhinged (5 points) The Shadow Strays (8 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Moving over to TV shows, Beauty in Black takes the top spot thanks to going viral across social media and pushing down a few titles, which we would’ve expected to have been doing a little better (we’re looking at Territory here).

Beauty in Black (78 points) This Is the Zodiac Speaking (74 points) The Lincoln Lawyer (59 points) Territory (57 points) Escape at Dannemora (46 points) Nobody Wants This (34 points) The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (29 points) Outer Banks (21 points) Love Is Blind (14 points) The Manhattan Alien Abduction (8 points) The Great British Bake Off (8 points) Monsters (5 points) Car Masters: Rust to Riches (1 point)

Note: Top 10 data was provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol by taking the daily top 10s and assigning points to each place.