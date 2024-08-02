New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 2nd, 2024

Welcome to August! As always, Netflix rotated on or off close to 100 titles in the United States on the first of the month alone. Below, we’ll provide you with the entire list of new movies and series that were added to Netflix US over the past week. Take a look at what’s been trending in Netflix’s top 10s.
Nearly 60 movies and series were removed from Netflix yesterday, including the mini-series 30 for 30–OJ: Made in America, plus movies like Conan The Barbarian, The Great Wall, and The Theory of Everything.
To see what else Netflix has in store for you throughout the rest of August 2024, keep checking back to our main August 2024 preview.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Fire Country (Season 1)
Number of episodes: 22
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Drama
Cast: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr
There are a few new series added today, including one of our top picks for the entirety of August: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which is picking up a ton of great reviews from US press following its UK premiere in the last few months.
However, we wanted to spotlight Fire Country with the first season of the show touching down on Netflix today, as we first reported last month.
Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2023)
Rating: PG-13
Language: Japanese
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Director: Takashi Yamazaki
Cast: Minami Hamabe, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Sakura Andô
Writer: Takashi Yamazaki, Ishirô Honda, Takeo Murata
Runtime: 124 min / 2h 4m
As we also first reported, Netflix just got the black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One, which may be underselling it as it is a complete retouch of the original film (which dropped in June), giving it a completely different vibe and makes it much more into a horror than the original cut.
For those who missed it, Godzilla Minus One is the latest Japanese iteration of the famous monster movie.
Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Rebecca Halpern
Cast: Grant Achatz, Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse
Writer: Rebecca Halpern
Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m
Concluding our four picks, we land with a documentary that will undoubtedly fly under the radar, but we want to put it in the spotlight here.
The documentary looks back at the life of the renowned American chef and restauranteur best known for his flagship restaurant based in Chicago: Charlie Trotter’s. It’s both an uplifting and cautionary documentary about the life of the late chef.
Rebel Moon: The Director’s Cuts
After the PG-13 versions of Netflix’s ambitious new sci-fi action franchise from Zack Snyder released over the past few months, you’ll now be able to get the “true vision” of the movies with the extended R-rated director’s cuts.
Now, personally, I’m about halfway through the two movies (it’s a mammoth undertaking), and honestly, I don’t despise them. They’re not fantastic, but they’re pretty serviceable and, if you ask me, better than the Star Wars Disney trilogy (not a high bar, I know). You won’t find many reviews, though, as most critics who did publish are from highly selected outlets and YouTube channels, so expect more discourse over the weekend.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
Don’t forget, an expanded version of this list can be found on our New on Netflix hub page. There, the new releases have trailers, posters, list of actors, directors and much more.
49 New Movies Added This Week
- 18×2 Beyond Youthful Days (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008) – PG-13 – English
- Blood and Bone (2009) – R – English
- Borderless Fog (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian
- Breaking and Re-entering (2024) – TV-MA – Min Nan
- Bride of Chucky (1998) – R – English
- Child’s Play 2 (1990) – R – English
- Child’s Play 3 (1991) – R – English
- Cult of Chucky (2017) – R – English
- Curse of Chucky (2013) – R – English
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – PG – English
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – PG – English
- Fury (2014) – R – English
- Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2023) – PG-13 – Japanese
- Hop (2011) – PG – English
- How Do You Know (2010) – PG-13 – English
- How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) – PG-13 – English
- Jack Reacher (2012) – PG-13 – English
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021) – TV-MA – English
- Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Monster House (2006) – PG – English
- Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (2023) Netflix Original – R – English
- Mr. Deeds (2002) – PG-13 – English
- Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – R – English
- Pain & Gain (2013) – R – English
- Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- RED (2010) – PG-13 – English
- RED 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English
- Room (2015) – R – English
- Save the Last Dance (2001) – PG-13 – English
- Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English
- Seed of Chucky (2004) – R – English
- Senna: No Fear, No Limits, No Equal (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Star Trek Beyond (2016) – PG-13 – English
- Takers (2010) – PG-13 – English
- Tarot (2024) – PG-13 – English
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – R – English
- The Deer King (2021) – R – Japanese
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) – PG-13 – English
- The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) – PG-13 – English
- The Next Karate Kid (1994) – PG – English
- The Spectacular Now (2013) – R – English
- The World’s Fastest Indian (2005) – PG-13 – English
- White Chicks (2004) – PG-13 – English
- Wicked Little Letters (2023) – R – English
- World War Z (2013) – PG-13 – English
9 New TV Series Added This Week
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Fire Country (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese
- Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Love of my life (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Pawn Stars (Season 15) – TV-PG – English
- Prison Break (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English
- Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Unstable (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
1 New Game Added to Netflix This Week
- Sports Sport – Available on iOS and Android
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
In a close fight for the top spot, the latest Trolls movie narrowly beat out the newest Ghostbusters movie, with Land of Bad still doing top numbers, considering it’s now in week 3 of release.
- Trolls Band Together (75 points)
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (74 points)
- Land of Bad (62 points)
- Find Me Falling (46 points)
- Minions (38 points)
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (34 points)
- Non Negotiable (29 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (24 points)
- Shrek (16 points)
- Hillbilly Elegy (14 points)
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (10 points)
- Tarot (8 points)
- Wicked Little Letters (4 points)
- The Boss Baby (3 points)
- The Boy Next Door (3 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
This week, Cobra Kai was knocked off the top spot by Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, which is capturing a lot of attention on social media thanks in part due to the high-profile boy bands featured throughout.
- Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (77 points)
- Cobra Kai (69 points)
- All American (58 points)
- Simone Biles Rising (53 points)
- Too Hot to Handle (46 points)
- The Decameron (28 points)
- Homicide (26 points)
- Unsolved Mysteries (19 points)
- Resurrected Rides (15 points)
- Prison Break (11 points)
- Master of the House (10 points)
- A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (10 points)
- The Dragon Prince (8 points)
- Vikings: Valhalla (7 points)
- Unstable (2 points)
- Receiver (1 points)
As mentioned, we’ll combine this list with a recap at the end of the week tomorrow. Speaking of tomorrow, you can look forward to all six-plus hours of the Rebel Moon extended cuts and the new Spongebob movie.
For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout August 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.