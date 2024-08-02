New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: August 2nd, 2024

Welcome to August! As always, Netflix rotated on or off close to 100 titles in the United States on the first of the month alone. Below, we’ll provide you with the entire list of new movies and series that were added to Netflix US over the past week. Take a look at what’s been trending in Netflix’s top 10s.

Nearly 60 movies and series were removed from Netflix yesterday, including the mini-series 30 for 30–OJ: Made in America, plus movies like Conan The Barbarian, The Great Wall, and The Theory of Everything.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Fire Country (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 22

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Cast: Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr

There are a few new series added today, including one of our top picks for the entirety of August: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, which is picking up a ton of great reviews from US press following its UK premiere in the last few months.

However, we wanted to spotlight Fire Country with the first season of the show touching down on Netflix today, as we first reported last month.

Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: Japanese

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Minami Hamabe, Ryunosuke Kamiki, Sakura Andô

Writer: Takashi Yamazaki, Ishirô Honda, Takeo Murata

Runtime: 124 min / 2h 4m

As we also first reported, Netflix just got the black-and-white version of Godzilla Minus One, which may be underselling it as it is a complete retouch of the original film (which dropped in June), giving it a completely different vibe and makes it much more into a horror than the original cut.

For those who missed it, Godzilla Minus One is the latest Japanese iteration of the famous monster movie.

Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Rebecca Halpern

Cast: Grant Achatz, Wolfgang Puck, Emeril Lagasse

Writer: Rebecca Halpern

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Concluding our four picks, we land with a documentary that will undoubtedly fly under the radar, but we want to put it in the spotlight here.

The documentary looks back at the life of the renowned American chef and restauranteur best known for his flagship restaurant based in Chicago: Charlie Trotter’s. It’s both an uplifting and cautionary documentary about the life of the late chef.

Rebel Moon: The Director’s Cuts

After the PG-13 versions of Netflix’s ambitious new sci-fi action franchise from Zack Snyder released over the past few months, you’ll now be able to get the “true vision” of the movies with the extended R-rated director’s cuts.

Now, personally, I’m about halfway through the two movies (it’s a mammoth undertaking), and honestly, I don’t despise them. They’re not fantastic, but they’re pretty serviceable and, if you ask me, better than the Star Wars Disney trilogy (not a high bar, I know). You won’t find many reviews, though, as most critics who did publish are from highly selected outlets and YouTube channels, so expect more discourse over the weekend.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

49 New Movies Added This Week

18×2 Beyond Youthful Days (2024) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Blood and Bone (2009) – R – English

– R – English Borderless Fog (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Breaking and Re-entering (2024) – TV-MA – Min Nan

– TV-MA – Min Nan Bride of Chucky (1998) – R – English

– R – English Child’s Play 2 (1990) – R – English

– R – English Child’s Play 3 (1991) – R – English

– R – English Cult of Chucky (2017) – R – English

– R – English Curse of Chucky (2013) – R – English

– R – English Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (2003) – PG – English

– PG – English Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (2012) – PG – English

– PG – English Fury (2014) – R – English

– R – English Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color (2023) – PG-13 – Japanese

– PG-13 – Japanese Hop (2011) – PG – English

– PG – English How Do You Know (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English How to Be a Latin Lover (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jack Reacher (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Love, Charlie: The Rise and Fall of Chef Charlie Trotter (2021) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Mon Laferte, te amo (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Monster House (2006) – PG – English

– PG – English Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa (2023) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Mr. Deeds (2002) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Not Another Teen Movie (2001) – R – English

– R – English Pain & Gain (2013) – R – English

– R – English Rebel Moon — Part One: Director’s Cut (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Rebel Moon — Part Two: Director’s Cut (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English RED (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English RED 2 (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Room (2015) – R – English

– R – English Save the Last Dance (2001) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie (2024) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Seed of Chucky (2004) – R – English

– R – English Senna: No Fear, No Limits, No Equal (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Star Trek Beyond (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Takers (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Tarot (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) – R – English

– R – English The Deer King (2021) – R – Japanese

– R – Japanese The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones (2013) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Next Karate Kid (1994) – PG – English

– PG – English The Spectacular Now (2013) – R – English

– R – English The World’s Fastest Indian (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English White Chicks (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Wicked Little Letters (2023) – R – English

– R – English World War Z (2013) – PG-13 – English

9 New TV Series Added This Week

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Fire Country (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Love is Blind: Mexico (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Love of my life (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Pawn Stars (Season 15) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Prison Break (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Unstable (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

1 New Game Added to Netflix This Week

Sports Sport – Available on iOS and Android

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

In a close fight for the top spot, the latest Trolls movie narrowly beat out the newest Ghostbusters movie, with Land of Bad still doing top numbers, considering it’s now in week 3 of release.

Trolls Band Together (75 points) Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (74 points) Land of Bad (62 points) Find Me Falling (46 points) Minions (38 points) The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (34 points) Non Negotiable (29 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (24 points) Shrek (16 points) Hillbilly Elegy (14 points) Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (10 points) Tarot (8 points) Wicked Little Letters (4 points) The Boss Baby (3 points) The Boy Next Door (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

This week, Cobra Kai was knocked off the top spot by Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, which is capturing a lot of attention on social media thanks in part due to the high-profile boy bands featured throughout.

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam (77 points) Cobra Kai (69 points) All American (58 points) Simone Biles Rising (53 points) Too Hot to Handle (46 points) The Decameron (28 points) Homicide (26 points) Unsolved Mysteries (19 points) Resurrected Rides (15 points) Prison Break (11 points) Master of the House (10 points) A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (10 points) The Dragon Prince (8 points) Vikings: Valhalla (7 points) Unstable (2 points) Receiver (1 points)

