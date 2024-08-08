‘Quiet Sales’ JTBC K-Drama Expected to Release on Netflix in 2024

The upcoming K-drama series, Quiet Sales, could be coming to Netflix later this year. Here is everything we know about the k-drama.

Quiet Sales is an upcoming South Korean comedy series written by Choi Bo Rim, and a remake of the British drama Brief Encounters. Jo Woong (Love All Play) is the director. The series will be broadcast on the South Korean cable network JTBC.

When could Quiet Sales be coming to Netflix?

Quiet Sales will be released sometime in Q4 of 2024 (October-December).

There’s no official confirmation from Netflix that Quiet Sales is coming to Netflix. However, the X account @ggonigone, who posts hourly updates on all things K-dramas has been extremely consistent in revealing which licensed K-dramas are heading to Netflix.

In the tweet below, when the picture is translated into English, it states that Quiet Sales will be released on Netflix sometime in Q4.

What isn’t clear is what regions will receive Quiet Sales. While we do expect the K-drama to be released globally, there is still a chance that it could be exclusive to countries around Asia.

For now we’re awaiting official confirmation from Netflix that Quiet Sales is coming to the streaming service.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the series will have a total of twelve episodes.

New episodes of Quiet Sales will be released every Saturday and Sunday.

Runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

What is the plot of Quiet Sales?

During a time when sex was still taboo, four women start selling adult products door-to-door in a rural village.

Who are the cast members of Quiet Sales?

Kim So Yeon, Kim Sun Young, Kim Sung Ryung, Lee Se Hee, and Yeon Woo Jin play the five lead roles.

Kim So Yeon plays Han Jeong Suk. The actress has yet to star in a Netflix Original, but previously starred in popular K-dramas such as Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, The Penthouse: War in Life, and Two Weeks.

The character has been described as:

“Han Jeon Suk is a housewife. She was once the 1st runner-up in a local beauty contest and she married the man who was her first love. Her life is modest and ordinary, but she suffers from financial difficulties. She is unable to afford a new bag for her only son and she worries about making her monthly rent. This provides a wake up call for her. She soon jumps into door-to-door sales of imported adult products. She discovers that she has a talent for marketing and sales.”

Kim Sun Young plays Seo Yeong Bok. The actress previously starred in the Netflix dramas Queen of Divorce, Doona!, Queenmaker, The Silent Sea, Hospital Playlist, Crash Landing on You, and more.

The character has been described as:

“Seo Yeong Buk has a great relationship with her husband and a fruitful family life. However, she struggles internally as her six-member family has to sleep together in a small room. With her goal of giving her children rooms of their own, Seo Young Bok partakes in selling adult products. Due to her experience of raising four children, Seo Young Bok is able to overcome any hardship with humor.”

Kim Sung Ryung plays O Geum Hui. The only Netflix drama she has starred in has been Love to Hate You, in the supporting role of Choi Soo Jin. The actress has lead K-dramas such as Kill Heel, Political Fever, and Are You Human Too?

The character has been described as:

“O Geum Hui is educated as a woman who graduated from university, she is now spending boring afternoons killing time after marriage through a family arrangement and following her husband down to his hometown of Geumje. To help Han Jung-Sook, who once worked as her housekeeper, she begins to work door-to-door sales of imported adult products. This leads her to have an unexpected self-reflection.”

Lee Se Hee plays Lee Ju Ri. The actress was last seen on Netflix in the second season of Hospital Playlist, My Roommate Is a Gumiho, and Live On. However, she is most well known for starring in K-dramas such as Bad Prosecutor, Young Lady and Gentleman, and Sandwhich Theory.

The character has been described as:

“Lee Ju Ri is the town’s “it girl” and single mom who is raising her son on her own while running a hair salon. Even when men send her leering gazes at her for wearing revealing outfits that she enjoys wearing, she remains unfazed with a smiling face and sweet manner of speech. Considering the sales of adult products to be a fun event in her boring everyday life, she eventually matures through the process.”

Yeon Woo Jin plays Kim Do Hyeon. The actor last starred on Netflix in Daily Dose of Sunshine, and has also starred in Thirty-Nine.

The character has been described as:

“Kim Do Hyun (Yeon Ji Woo) is from the United States. Having grown up in a wealthy family and graduated from an Ivy League college, Do Hyun is promoted at high speed at the Seoul Gangnam Police Station. However, for some unknown reason, he comes down to the rural Geumje Police Station, raising intrigue about his secret.”

Supporting cast members have been confirmed as:

Choi Ja Woon as Jeong Suk’s son.

Jung Eun Kyung

Do you want to watch Quiet Sales on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!