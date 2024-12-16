What’s Coming to Netflix This Week (Dec 16-22): Barbie, Virgin River, and The Six Triple Eight

A new week is upon us, and it’s the week before Christmas! Because of that, Netflix has already begun dropping some big titles this week, with the Oscar-winning Greta Gerwig movie Barbie starting the week off strong. Here’s your preliminary look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix between December 16th and December 22nd.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Barbie (2023)

New on Netflix: Today!

What a lovely surprise to start the week with! Barbie, Warner Bros. Pictures’s Oscar-winning adaptation of the classic children’s toy stormed theaters last summer with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing the iconic roles of Barbie and Ken. The plot revolves around Barbie having the chance to leave Barbie Land to interact with us disgusting humans here on Earth. The movie has many accolades under its belt with the movie grossing well over a billion at the box office.

Of course, the movie is a perfect watch ahead of Greta Gerwig’s planned work on Netflix’s The Chronicles of Narnia, which is scheduled to begin production in mid-2025.

The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

If you hear the name Tyler Perry and usually shy away because you’re not a fan of his usual output, we’d highly suggest that you choose to give this new WW2 drama a whirl when it drops on Friday. The film seeks to tell the often-overlooked group of women who served during WWII to work through the massive backlog of undelivered mail during the war.

The movie features an absolutely incredible cast led by Kerry Washington, who is joined by Sam Waterston, Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Pepi Sonuga, Gregg Sulkin and Ebony Obsidian among many others.

Virgin River (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

A Christmas wedding, anyone? Ten new episodes of Netflix’s hit romantic drama series Virgin River is back just in time for Christmas with Mel and Jack’s big day on the horizon, but will everything go according to plan? We’ll find out this Thursday and get our first glimpse of the backdoor pilot, which could spawn a brand new prequel spin-off series.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US This Week

Note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups will vary.

New on Netflix This Weekend

A Prophet (2009) – From the director of Emilia Perez, this 2009 French thriller follows a young Arab man thrown into a prison where he rises up through the ranks of a violent gang.

– From the director of Emilia Perez, this 2009 French thriller follows a young Arab man thrown into a prison where he rises up through the ranks of a violent gang. Captain Tsubasa (Season 1) – The 2018 Japanese soccer anime series.

– The 2018 Japanese soccer anime series. The Confidence Man JP (Season 1) – Japanese crime comedy – Highly skilled con artist Dako and her two accomplices use elaborate schemes to separate criminals and other wrongdoers from their ill-gotten money.

Japanese crime comedy – Highly skilled con artist Dako and her two accomplices use elaborate schemes to separate criminals and other wrongdoers from their ill-gotten money. Saucedo (2024) – SVOD premiere of the documentary on the boxing career of Alex Saucedo.

– SVOD premiere of the documentary on the boxing career of Alex Saucedo. WHAM!: Last Christmas Unwrapped (2024) – Documentary on the overnight success of the Christmas song, Last Christmas.

– Documentary on the overnight success of the Christmas song, Last Christmas. You Can’t Ask That (Seasons 1-2) – Australian documentary series.

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Barbie (2023) – Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning movie bringing the Mattel toy franchise to life with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

– Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-winning movie bringing the Mattel toy franchise to life with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. The Dead Don’t Die (2019) – Comedy horror starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

– Comedy horror starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver. The Equalizer (Seasons 1-3) – The first three seasons of the CBS reboot of the classic crime drama series starring Queen Latifah.

Coming to Netflix on December 17th

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the former NFL player.

– Documentary on the former NFL player. Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Squid Game: Unleashed (iOS and Android) Netflix Games – A multiplayer battle royale mobile game based on the hit K-drama series.

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Hotel Bitcoin (2024) – Spanish comedy about four friends who all become rich from lost Bitcoin and decide to start off a business venture together.

Julia’s Stepping Stones (2024) Netflix Original – Julia Reichert & Steven Bognar direct this documentary short about the duo’s journey in filmmaking.

The Manny (Season 2) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy series.

Coming to Netflix on December 19th

Project Runway (Multiple Seasons) – Reality series

– Reality series The Dragon Prince (Season 7) Netflix Original – Animated Kids series concludes its second arc with this brand new batch of episodes.

– Animated Kids series concludes its second arc with this brand new batch of episodes. Virgin River (Season 6) Netflix Original – Jack and Mel’s wedding will be central to the upcoming season of Netflix’s feel-good drama series.

Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Ferry 2 (2024) Netflix Original – Sequel to the movie that’s a sequel to the Dutch series.

– Sequel to the movie that’s a sequel to the Dutch series. The Six Triple Eight (2024) Netflix Original – Tyler Perry directs this star-studded drama that tells the real story of the battalion of women who delivered mail during WWII.

– Tyler Perry directs this star-studded drama that tells the real story of the battalion of women who delivered mail during WWII. Umjolo: Day Ones (2024) Netflix Original – South African drama – Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?

– South African drama – Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever? UniverXO Dabiz (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish docusoap following Dabiz Muñoz who is trying to keep his restaurant doors open.

Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Between the Temples (2024) – Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane star in this comedy about a man who is having a crisis in faith but things turn around when his old music teacher comes for guidance.

– Jason Schwartzman and Carol Kane star in this comedy about a man who is having a crisis in faith but things turn around when his old music teacher comes for guidance. Flipping Out (Seasons 6-8) – Bravo’s house-flipping reality series.

– Bravo’s house-flipping reality series. The Forge (2024) – Faith movie about a 19-year-old facing a life-changing opportunity when a business leader offers him mentorship.

