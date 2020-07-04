Should Netflix Save ‘Katy Keene’ for Season 2?

Katy Keene has been canceled at The CW after a single season and now fans are out in force to try and get the show renewed for a second season. Could and should Netflix look at reviving the show given their investment into other franchises in the Archie comics world?

Let’s recap slightly where Katy Keene sits in the Archie Comics universe. It’s technically a spin-off of Riverdale set several years after the events of the first four seasons.

13 episodes aired on The CW before the plug was pulled in July 2020. It was one of the last shows from The CW to get a renewal and poor viewing numbers were cited as the reason behind the decision.

Katy Keene never came to Netflix anywhere around the world thanks to the Netflix deal with The CW coming to an end and streaming rights for Katy Keene being sold to HBO Max.

Lucy Hale has taken to social media to express her sadness for the cancelation. The message that accompanied the video embedded below said the following:

“Sad to deliver this news ! But I love the show. I love what it stands for. And mostly I love YOU. To the cast, crew, and all involved… “

Could Netflix revive Katy Keene?

Yes, they technically could. According to Deadline, Netflix (or other streamers/networks) could pick up the show by the end of July 2020 which is when the options for cast members has been extended to. That essentially means the actors and actresses remain committed to the show until that date when they’re able to find other work.

In the original TVLine report, they stated Warner Brothers Television intended to seek a new home for the series.

So ultimately, this will come down to who wants to pick up the show. If anyone does.

Why Netflix SHOULD pick up Katy Keene

The reason as to why Netflix should maybe at least consider picking the show up is because of its vested interest in the Archie Comics universe. As you know, Netflix carries Riverdale around the world (as a Netflix Original outside the US) whereas Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a full Netflix Original everywhere around the world.

Having people invested in the universe makes sense to keep viewership up on the other two shows.

Why Netflix SHOULDN’T pick up Katy Keene

The main reason for not picking up the show is that the show failed to captivate an audience the first time around and according to the report from Deadline, failed to make much of an impact on HBO Max either.

We will, of course, keep you up-to-date with any Katy Keene developments as it pertains to Netflix but now is your chance to let us know in the comments whether or not you think Netflix should save Katy Keene?