‘Simone Biles: Rising’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in October 2024 After Incredible Olympic Success

Part 2 of Simone Biles: Rising continues her incredible story of fighting mental health and returning to the summit of gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Picture: Simone Biles at the 2024 Paris Olympic Game – GETTY IMAGES

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but the weight of expectation glided off Simone Biles’ shoulders after she scored another incredible haul at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Her astonishing story and return to competition were documented in Simone Biles: Rising Part 1, and now Part 2 offers audiences a behind-the-scenes look at how Biles conquered the competition in Paris. 

Simone Biles: Rising is a Netflix Original sports documentary chronicling the emotional and physical journey of Olympic gymnast Simon Biles’s return to competition and her triumph at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she won three Olympic gold medals and one silver. 

Her medal haul at Paris brings Biles’s total number of medals at the Olympic games to eleven: seven gold, two silver, and two bronze. This incredible achievement now has her tied with Věra Čáslavská as the second-most decorated female Olympic gymnast and the current most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast.

When is Simone Biles: Rising Part 2 coming to Netflix? 

Netflix has confirmed that part 2 of Simone Biles: Rising will be released on October 25th, 2024.

Picture: Official Netlfix poster for Simone Biles: Rising – Netflix

A trailer was also released in the announcement.

Netflix has provided an official synopsis for the second part:

“Simone Biles has unfinished business. She was one of the biggest stories leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer, she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she has always done and be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises.”

What is the episode count for Part 2?

Netflix has confirmed that part 2 will consist of four episodes, each approximately 45 minutes long.

Will you be watching Simone Biles: Rising on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

