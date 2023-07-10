‘In Love All Over Again’ Canceled at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 2

One of the three major Spanish-language series that just got announced would not be returning for an additional season is In Love All Over Again.

Debuting on February 14th, 2023, In Love All Over Again is a coming-of-age romantic comedy series from Carlos Montero. Among the stars of the series includes Georgina Amorós, Franco Masini, and Carlos González.

Now months after its debut, we’ve learned that the show will not return for a season 2.

The news of the cancelation came from Spanish outlet Fotogramas who confirmed with Netflix that three shows had been canceled in total. Welcome to Eden (one of the most-watched international shows of 2023) was the major cancelation among the three, which will not return for a third season. Sky High: The Series was also announced not to return for a second season.

Why was In Love All Over Again canceled?

Fotogramas didn’t provide any official reason for cancelations. However, from others we’ve covered in the past, it often comes down to many reasons, including viewership, completion rates, cost of producing, and whether it meets any other strategic goals for the platform.

The show only managed to clock one week in the Netflix global top 10s, which is quite damning given that international series have an easier job getting into the top 10s and staying there. In total, the show was watched for 16.16 million hours between February 12th and 19th, 2023.

The show did look like it could be a winner, given that the two main trailers for the show both accrued over 1 million views on YouTube. It’s been reported that YouTube trailer performance is often tied to its performance on Netflix.

We should note that Carlos Montero remains at Netflix with his first major project for Netflix Elite, soon to return for its seventh season in October 2023. He’s also serving as a writer on a new series drama called Respira that will star Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Manu Ríos.

For the full list of shows canceled by Netflix in 2023, take a look at our cancelation guide, which also includes some series we suspect may be on the cusp of cancelation.

Do you wish In Love All Over Again was getting a second season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.