SDCC 2024: All The Netflix TV and Movie Announcements

Over the past week, San Diego Comic-Con has been underway, and this year feels like the first time the show has been back. It’s delivered major headlines for several popular IPs and studios, and while Netflix wasn’t there in full force, several big headlines came out of the convention.

Netflix hasn’t had a major presence at Comic Con for quite some time opting for its own promotional events throughout the year instead. It notably skipped 2023, although it was around when it held Netflix TUDUM in Brazil, so it wasn’t a huge surprise.

Confirming our earlier reporting, Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance was announced to be hitting Netflix on October 17th, 2024, and new first looks were unveiled, including a new trailer and a poster.

Bioshock Getting Slimmed Down Movie at Netflix

First announced in 2022, Bioshock updates have been few and far between. However, the movie’s producer, Roy Lee, provided an update saying that the movie was being “reconfigured” with a reduced budget to be “more personal.”

“The new regime has lowered the budgets,” said Lee. “So we’re doing a much smaller version… It will be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, more epic project.”

The Toys That Made Us Renewed for Two New Seasons

Deadline confirmed just before an SDCC panel that The Toys That Made Us will be returning for two additional seasons (although Netflix hasn’t been explicitly mentioned in any of the reports we’ve seen).

Here’s a breakdown of what will be covered in the forthcoming seasons:

Season 4

Episode 1 – Super Hero Toys

Episode 2 – Nerf

Episode 3 – Pokemon

Episode 4 – American Greetings – Care Bears, My Pet Monster, Strawberry Shortcake

Season 5

Episode 1 – Hot Wheels

Episode 2 – Ghostbusters

Episode 3 – Polly Pocket

Episode 4 – Fast Food Toys

Blood of Zeus will conclude with season 3 in 2025

We already know that Blood of Zeus will be returning for a third season, but during a panel, the duo behind the show confirmed that it would serve as the final season with no fourth or fifth seasons in the works as originally planned.

New Writer for BRZRKR Netflix Adaptation

A few years ago, two adaptations were announced for BRZRKR, a comic book by Keanu Reeves: one an anime and the other a live-action adaptation.

During a panel, it was announced that Mattson Tomlin (Terminator Zero) had signed on as a writer for the projects.

Official Title for The Dragon Prince Season 7

Season 6 of The Dragon Prince just dropped on Netflix, and the game for the series drops on Netflix Games this week, so it’s been a busy time for TDP fans.

Looking ahead, season 7, which is currently expected to be the final season, has received an official title: Dark. In addition, it’s said that the upcoming season will be closing the Mystery of Aaravos saga.

According to a report from ComicBook, if the team is allowed, the plan is to extend beyond season 7, with plans sketched out for up to 10 seasons in total.

A few weeks ago, Netflix confirmed that its second iteration of its animated series based on the classic Jurassic Park IP would return for a second season sometime in Fall 2024.

During SDCC, 35 seconds of new footage from that forthcoming second season debuted alongside a panel of people behind the show answering fans’ burning questions.

One of those burning questions was when the new season would air. Now we know that all of season 2 is due to be released on October 17th.

Star Trek Prodigy Team Has Fingers Crossed for Season 3

A packed room was gathered for the Star Trek: Prodigy panel, following the show’s move to Netflix for its second season, which will be released on July 1st.

Per TrekCore.com, Kate Mulgrew praised fans during the panel for campaigning so hard for the show to be saved, specifically citing the plane that was commissioned to fly over Netflix HQ and jokingly asking for fans to do it again so they could get a season 3.

Twilight of the Gods New Artwork

The new Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder animated series Twilight of the Gods is just a couple of months away at the time of publishing, and although there were no major updates to the show at SDCC, Oliva was on hand at the convention with brand-new artwork for the forthcoming series.

If you are at SDCC come to booth #4623 for the special edition “Twilight of the Gods” poster! #twilightofthegods #Netflix #LexAndOtis pic.twitter.com/33via5siBT — Jay Oliva (@jayoliva1) July 26, 2024

Rounding out:

An Exploding Kittens statue stood outside the convention center, which people could climb.

Roy Lee, who was mentioned above, also provided a small update on Netflix’s long-awaited Dragon’s Lair movie, with the producer confirming it’s being reconfigured.

Rama’s Screens spoke to Freya Allan about The Witcher season 4, who says Ciri is particularly badass this season.

Jordan Blum said that “we’re in the early stages” when it comes to the adaptation of Minor Threats, which was announced by The Hollywood Reporter last week.

While Netflix’s presence wasn’t huge at SDCC this year, we expect lots of big reveals at Geeked Week, confirmed to return in 2024 (our understanding is that it’s scheduled for September, as we reported last month). There is no word on whether there’ll be a live TUDUM event this year.

Did we miss any big Netflix headlines from SDCC? Let us know in the comments down below.