‘T.I.M.’ Sci-fi Movie Sets Release on Netflix UK in August 2023

Netflix in the UK is set to be the streaming home for T.I.M., a new sci-fi thriller that stars The Witcher’s Eamon Farren.

Altitude Film Entertainment and Stigma Films are behind the movie. Between them, they have licensed several of their movies in recent years. SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (SAS: Red Notice), 47 Meters Down, and CALM WITH HORSES have all landed on the service in multiple regions, including the USA, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The website HeyUGuys was the first to write about T.I.M. coming to Netflix but noted only the UK version of the streaming service is currently set to receive it.

The movie is about Abi, a robotics engineer, who has moved to the countryside to work for a tech firm developing an A.I. robot codenamed T.I.M. Hoping the new job would be a fresh start for her career and family life, she actually faces new troubles when her own personal T.I.M. starts getting obsessed with her and seeks to replace her husband with himself.

Already drawing comparisons to Black Mirror, Spencer Brown (The Boy with a Camera for a Face, Nathan Barley) directs and serves as co-writer on the movie alongside Sarah Govett.

Starring alongside Farren in the movie includes Georgina Campbell, Amara Karan, Mark Rowley, and Nathaniel Parker.

It’s unclear whether other regions of Netflix are set to receive the movie at the time of publishing. We contacted Altitude Film Entertainment and Stigma Films for further clarification on whether more regions are set to receive the movie. They did not immediately respond. The movie notably doesn’t appear in the upcoming section on Netflix in any region, including the United Kingdom at the time of publishing.

Will you be checking out T.I.M. on Netflix UK?