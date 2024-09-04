Netflix News and Previews

‘Chef’s Table’ Renewed for Volume 7 and Two New Spin-off Seasons Coming to Netflix

Eight new episodes of Chef's Table will land before the end of 2024 with more to come in 2025.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Chef's Table: Noodles. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2024

Chef’s Table: Noodles. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

One of Netflix’s longest-running documentary series is returning for three new entries, two arriving in the next few months. The main show, Chef’s Table, has been renewed for volume 7, in addition to a new spin-off season on Noodles and another spin-off season, Champions, set to release in 2025. 

First premiering in April 2015, Chef’s Table has run for 44 episodes thus far spread out across six volumes and four spin-offs, including France, Pastry, BBQ, and Pizza. Emmy-nominated, the show has sought to document some of the finest chefs and dining establishments worldwide, and its mission continues with three more seasons. 

The series is created by David Gelb with Boardwalk Pictures and Supper Club producing. Gelb, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn, and Danny O’Malley are executive producers. Dane Lillegard is a co-executive producer.

With all that said, what new Chef’s Table titles are on the way? Let’s dive in. 

Chef’s Table: Noodles 

Releasing on Netflix Globally: Wednesday, October 2nd 

Chefs Tables Noodles Netflix October 2024

Pictures: Netflix

The fifth spin-off season features four episodes that focus on all things pasta and noodles, detailing the art that goes into producing the beloved dish. 

The chefs that will be featured this season include:

Guirong Wei (London, UK/China) – A pioneer of Shaanxi cuisine in the UK, Wei’s noodle dishes are a perfect blend of bold flavors and meticulous technique.

Evan Funke (Los Angeles, CA) – Renowned for his dedication to the craft of handmade pasta, Funke brings the vibrant flavors of Italian cuisine to life.

Peppe Guida (Italy) – Celebrated for his simple yet delicious approach to cooking with dried pasta, Guida’s dishes showcase the essence of Italian tradition with a modern twist.

Nite Yun (Oakland, CA/Cambodia) – A rising star in the culinary world, Yun introduces viewers to the flavorful noodle dishes of Cambodia, honoring the legacy of these recipes passed down through generations.

You can see a first look at the new spin-off Noodles season in the first look trailer: 

Chef’s Table (Volume 7)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 27th

Chefs Table Volume 7 First Looks

Picture: Netflix

The next main season of the show, focusing on a mixture of cuisines will be volume 7. Featuring two chefs from the United States, one from Mexico, and one from Spain, here’s who will be showcasing their skills in Volume 7:

Ángel León (Spain) – Episode 1 – Known as the “Chef of the Sea,” León’s innovative work with marine ingredients has earned him global acclaim and three Michelin stars.

Norma Listman & Saqib Keval (Mexico City, Mexico) – Episode 2 – This dynamic duo explore the intersection of Mexican and South Asian ingredients and flavors, creating a unique culinary narrative that reflects their roots.

Kwame Onwuachi (New York City, NY) – Episode 3 – A culinary powerhouse, Onwuachi’s cuisine is a vibrant celebration of his Afro-Caribbean heritage and New York City’s food history.

Nok Suntaranon (Philadelphia, PA) – Episode 4 – Suntaranon brings the bold flavors of Thailand to the forefront, pushing the boundaries of traditional Southern Thai cuisine.

Chef’s Table: Legends 

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

Next year, we’ll get another spin-off: a new season titled Legends that coincides with the show’s 10 anniversary (so expect it around April).

Per Netflix, the new season “will pay tribute to the culinary legends who have shaped the modern world of food as we know it. This season will feature a lineup of legendary chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike.”

Are you looking forward to more Chef’s Table on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Uprising' Netflix Korean War Drama: Filming Over & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Uprising' Netflix Korean War Drama: Filming Over & What We Know So Far
David Fincher and Michael Gilio Potentially Teaming for Netflix Western 'Bitterroot' Article Teaser Photo

David Fincher and Michael Gilio Potentially Teaming for Netflix Western 'Bitterroot'
'The Old Guard 2' Sets Additional Filming For October 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'The Old Guard 2' Sets Additional Filming For October 2024
'The Recruit' Season 2: Netflix Release Estimate & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Recruit' Season 2: Netflix Release Estimate & Everything We Know So Far

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

The 15 Best Limited Series on Netflix in 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

Every Samba TV Netflix Movie Viewing Statistic Released

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

15 Best Period Drama Series on Netflix in 2024

Wednesday Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

Wednesday Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & Everything We Know

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in October 2024

10 Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Original Movies: August 2024

10 Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Original Movies: August 2024