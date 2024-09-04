‘Chef’s Table’ Renewed for Volume 7 and Two New Spin-off Seasons Coming to Netflix

One of Netflix’s longest-running documentary series is returning for three new entries, two arriving in the next few months. The main show, Chef’s Table, has been renewed for volume 7, in addition to a new spin-off season on Noodles and another spin-off season, Champions, set to release in 2025.

First premiering in April 2015, Chef’s Table has run for 44 episodes thus far spread out across six volumes and four spin-offs, including France, Pastry, BBQ, and Pizza. Emmy-nominated, the show has sought to document some of the finest chefs and dining establishments worldwide, and its mission continues with three more seasons.

The series is created by David Gelb with Boardwalk Pictures and Supper Club producing. Gelb, Andrew Fried, Brian McGinn, and Danny O’Malley are executive producers. Dane Lillegard is a co-executive producer.

With all that said, what new Chef’s Table titles are on the way? Let’s dive in.

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Releasing on Netflix Globally: Wednesday, October 2nd

The fifth spin-off season features four episodes that focus on all things pasta and noodles, detailing the art that goes into producing the beloved dish.

The chefs that will be featured this season include:

Guirong Wei (London, UK/China) – A pioneer of Shaanxi cuisine in the UK, Wei’s noodle dishes are a perfect blend of bold flavors and meticulous technique. Evan Funke (Los Angeles, CA) – Renowned for his dedication to the craft of handmade pasta, Funke brings the vibrant flavors of Italian cuisine to life. Peppe Guida (Italy) – Celebrated for his simple yet delicious approach to cooking with dried pasta, Guida’s dishes showcase the essence of Italian tradition with a modern twist. Nite Yun (Oakland, CA/Cambodia) – A rising star in the culinary world, Yun introduces viewers to the flavorful noodle dishes of Cambodia, honoring the legacy of these recipes passed down through generations.

You can see a first look at the new spin-off Noodles season in the first look trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chef’s Table (Volume 7)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday, November 27th

The next main season of the show, focusing on a mixture of cuisines will be volume 7. Featuring two chefs from the United States, one from Mexico, and one from Spain, here’s who will be showcasing their skills in Volume 7:

Ángel León (Spain) – Episode 1 – Known as the “Chef of the Sea,” León’s innovative work with marine ingredients has earned him global acclaim and three Michelin stars. Norma Listman & Saqib Keval (Mexico City, Mexico) – Episode 2 – This dynamic duo explore the intersection of Mexican and South Asian ingredients and flavors, creating a unique culinary narrative that reflects their roots. Kwame Onwuachi (New York City, NY) – Episode 3 – A culinary powerhouse, Onwuachi’s cuisine is a vibrant celebration of his Afro-Caribbean heritage and New York City’s food history. Nok Suntaranon (Philadelphia, PA) – Episode 4 – Suntaranon brings the bold flavors of Thailand to the forefront, pushing the boundaries of traditional Southern Thai cuisine.

Chef’s Table: Legends

Coming to Netflix: 2025 TBD

Next year, we’ll get another spin-off: a new season titled Legends that coincides with the show’s 10 anniversary (so expect it around April).

Per Netflix, the new season “will pay tribute to the culinary legends who have shaped the modern world of food as we know it. This season will feature a lineup of legendary chefs whose influence has transcended borders (and mediums) and inspired generations of cooks and food lovers alike.”

Are you looking forward to more Chef’s Table on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.