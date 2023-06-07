‘The Devil’s Plan’ South Korean Reality Series: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is taking further advantage of the success of Squid Game by producing a brand new reality competition where contestants compete for the cash grand prize of 500 million Korean won. Coming to Netflix sometime in 2023, here’s everything we know about The Devil’s Plan on Netflix.

The Devil’s Plan is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original reality competition series.

Other extremely exciting reality shows headed to Netflix in the near future are Zombieverse, Nineteen to Twenty, and Squid Game: The Challange.

What is The Devil’s Plan?

The synopsis for the upcoming reality series has been sourced from Netflix:

A mind game survival entertainment show that awards up to 500 million Korean won to the winner. Participants including celebrities and influencers and recruits of this game begin with the devil’s suggestion to take off their social masks and reveal one’s true identity.

What is the production status of The Devil’s Plan?

Official Production Status: Completed (Last Updated: 07/06/2023)

According to our sources production on the first season of The Devil’s Plan has been completed.

We expect to learn more about the series in the coming months.

When is The Devil’s Plan coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Devil’s Plan. There is also no preliminary release date set for the series either.

The only thing we know so far about the release of The Devil’s Plan is it will be released sometime in 2023.

Which South Korean celebrities and influencers will we see in the series?

Netflix has been extremely quiet about who we’ll be seeing in the upcoming season.

We expect to learn which celebrities and influencers are partaking in the series once a teaser or official trailer is released.

