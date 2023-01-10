Netflix is Producing “Zombieverse” a Korean Zombie Reality Series

In partnership with Kakoa Entertainment, Netflix is stepping up its zombie content with the fascinating new reality series Zombieverse. The series will see a variety of South Korean entertainers thrust into the heart of Seoul amidst a zombie apocalypse and must fight for survival. Coming to Netflix in the near future here’s everything we know so far about Zombieverse.

Netflix has already become extremely accustomed to zombie content on its platform, in particular, from South Korea. Over the past few years, some of the most popular movies and shows from South Korea have been zombie horrors. Kingdom blew us all away with its incredible size, scale, and cinematography, #Alive arrived at the height of the pandemic just as all of us were trapped inside, and All of Us Are Dead took the world by storm and was rewarded with a second season. However, we’ve yet to see a reality series based on the popular sub-genre of horror. Until now.

Coming to Netflix at some point in the near future is “Zombieverse,” an exciting new reality show that is sure to be a smash hit with subscribers.

What is Zombieverse?

Zombieverse is a reality series set in the heart of South Korea’s capital Seoul, where a group of survivors must work together in order to survive as they search for food, water, transport, and shelter. Every day the contestants are given tasks to complete in order to earn the supplies they need, however, if any of them are “bit” then they must be left behind.

Park Jin-Kyung of My Little Television and Moon Sang-don of Hey! First Time in Korea? are working together on the series.

Park Jin-Kyung had the following to say about the project;

I collaborated with Netflix for the first time through ‘Zombieverse,’ and the filming has already been completed. It is a TV project that started with a simple question, ‘How would people react if zombies appear in the real world?’ It will be interesting to watch what role the contestants play ― a hero, a villain or a bystander.

Netflix subscribers will be even more excited to learn that the art team behind All of Us Are dead is working on the project, and all of the extras hired to play the zombies are being trained by the same choreographers from Kingdom.

Who are the survivors?

There are some recognizable faces from the list of survivors we’ve seen;

Sweet Home fans will recognize actress Lee Si Young who starred in the first season as Seo Yi Kyung and will be returning for the second and third seasons.

Noh Hong Chul is a popular entertainer on Korean TV, and is known for his time on the series The Hungry and the Hairy and March of the Ants.

Park Na Rae is a South Korean DJ and comedian who previously starred in the reality series New World.

Kim Cheol aka DinDin is a South Korean rapper and TV personality.

Fukutomi Tsuki is a Japanese singer of the girl group Billie and a former member of the Japanese girl group 7+ME LINK.

Yoo Hee Kwan is a South Korean baseball player who plays for the Doosan Bears

Youtube personality Jonathan will also star in the series. Jonathan previously starred in an episode of the Netflix series Racket Boys.

Patricia, a fellow Congolese YouTube personality and TV entertainer will star as one of the contestants.

The final survivor of the series is Hong Seong Woo, a South Korean urologist, professor, and Youtuber.

When is Zombieverse coming to Netflix?

Sadly, there is currently no release date. However, with filming already completed, we expect to see the series on Netflix before the end of 2023.

Are you excited for the release of Zombieverse on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!