‘One Piece’ Season 2: Fourteen New and Returning Cast Members & Everything We Know So Far

After a successful first season, One Piece was granted a second-season renewal. With filming underway, here’s a look at everything we know about the new season, including the new characters and cast for the second season and everything else we know about One Piece season 2 on Netflix.

One of the most popular media franchises, One Piece has dominated the manga and anime scene for over two decades. The past 26 years of week-to-week serialization have seen over 516 million copies of the manga in circulation around the world, and the anime adaptation is currently one of the most-watched shows on television, not just anime.

In the 26-year history of One Piece, we’ve never had a live-action adaptation until now. So, without stating the obvious, a lot is riding on the success of the live-action One Piece series.

Thanks to Steven Maeda and Matt Owens, the showrunners of One Piece season 1, an entire new audience has been able to experience the magical and adventure-filled world of One Piece for the first time. Meanwhile, those who have been fans of the franchise for a long time will finally get to see the live-action adaptation the story deserves.

There will be some changes going into season 2 with Joseph E. Tracz takes over showrunning reins from Steven Maeda, who will remain an executive producer for the series. Tracz recently worked on the television adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief for Disney+ and previously on Netflix projects A Series of Unfortunate Events and Dash & Lily.

Twenty-two years ago, the infamous pirate Gol D. Roger was captured and executed, but not before kickstarting a brand new era of piracy. Years later, rookie pirate Monkey D. Luffy sets sail with the dream of becoming the King of the Pirates, but to achieve his dream, he will need a ship and a powerful and talented crew.

One Piece Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Just over two weeks after the series was released on Netflix, the streaming service announced that One Piece had been renewed for a second season.

This wasn’t surprising when you consider that in the first three weeks on the platform, One Piece amassed 47.8 million views. In total, the series was in the global top ten for eight weeks and watched for 480,300,000 hours globally, which equated to 63,600,000 views. In the second half of 2024, the show was the most-watched of any title.

What can you expect from a second season of One Piece?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

The next adventure for the Straw Hat Pirates is the start of their biggest adventure yet: The Grand Line! However, before the Straw Hats can make their way to the beginning of the Grand Line at Reverse Mountain, they must make a stop for supplies at Loguetown, the exact location where Gol D. Roger met his end and where the Great Pirate era began.

The Grand Line is a dangerous place for even the most seasoned pirates. So, the Grand Line is even more dangerous for Luffy and his crew, who are complete rookies. To survive, Luffy will be on the lookout for even more talented people to join his crew.

How much of the Manga/Anime will the second season cover?

Netflix has yet to confirm what will be covered in the second season, but speculating, we suspect it’ll be:

East Blue Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Loguetown 96-100 31-44

Arabasta Saga

Arc Manga Chapters Anime Episodes Reverse Mountain 101-105 62-63 Whisky Peak 106-114 64-67 Little Garden 115-129 70-77 Drum Island 130-154 78-91 Arabasta 155-217 92-130

Who are the cast members of One Piece season 2?

Returning Cast Members for One Piece Season 2

Naturally, all of the Straw Hats are expected to reprise their roles in season 2:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Emily Rudd as Nami

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Jacob Romero as Usopp

Taz Skyler as Sanji

On July 1st, 2024, Netflix confirmed three characters who would be appearing again in season 2:

Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida

Jeff Ward as Buggy

Michael Dorman as Gold Roger

We also expect the following cast members to return in season 2;

Vincent Regan as Garp

Morgan Davies as Koby

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Armand Aucamp as Bogard

A whole range of new cast members will be needed for the second season as the Arabasta Saga introduces a ton of exciting new characters, the first of which were announced on June 25th with more to come throughout the week.

On June 25th, Netflix confirmed the Baroque Works agents:

Daniel Lasker (Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9

(Raised by Wolves) as Mr. 9 Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

(Batwoman) as Mr. 5 Jazzara Jaslyn (Warrior) as Miss Valentine

(Warrior) as Miss Valentine David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) as Mr. 3

Reacting to the news of being cast in season 2, Lasker said, “There’s no words to express how honored and thrilled I am to join the magnificent cast of One Piece. I adore the world that Oda-san created and to now step into it as a character is a real dream come true.”

On June 26th, Netflix announced three more castings:

Clive Russell (Tales of Babylon) as Crocus

(Tales of Babylon) as Crocus Werner Coetser (Diepe Waters) as Dorry

(Diepe Waters) as Dorry Brendan Murray as Brogy

On June 27th, the cast expanded even further with four new castings:

Callum Kerr (Monarch) as Smoker

(Monarch) as Smoker Julia Rehwald (Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

(Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

(The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

The casting of Chopper, Vivi, and Robin was teased in the August edition of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. We expect the cast members for those three roles to be revealed soon!

A rough translation from the teaser states, “Look forward to the latest news about the cast!!.”

Moving to speculation, other characters that could appear include:

Bon Clay

Chaka

Chopper

Cobra

Crocodile

Igaram

Kohza

Kureha

Miss All Sunday

Miss Doublefinger

Miss Friday

Miss Goldenweek

Miss Merry Christmas

Miss Wednesday

Mr. 1

Mr. 13

Mr. 4

Pell

Terracotta

Where is Season 2 of One Piece in Production? When Will It Be Released?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming will start in June 2024 and run for at least seven months, according to Netflix. Filming officially got underway on June 24th, 2024, as confirmed by a video of the main cast members reuniting on set a week later.

Filming will be ongoing for at least seven months, with current schedules suggesting season 2 won’t wrap until the end of January 2025. As a result, we expect to see the series return sometime in late 2025.

One Piece Season 2 Episode Titles, Writers and Directors

Beyond the change in showrunners, we also know that Alex Regnery has been upped to serve as a staff writer on season 2, previously working on season 1 as a script coordinator. Prior credits include Orange Is the New Black and Shades of Blue.

We don’t quite have a full outlook on who will be writing and directing throughout season 2, but we’ll begin piecing the puzzle together in the months to come. On the directing side, we know that Emma Sullivan, who directed 2 episodes of season 1, is listing her role as supervising director on the second season.

On July 2nd, 2024 – Netflix provided us with a first look at the script for season 2:

Episode 201 – THE BEGINNING AND THE END Written by Matt Owens and Ian Stokes



Would you like to see a second season of One Piece on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!