‘That 90s Show’ Part 3 Scores Earlier Release Date at Netflix

That ’90s Show is coming back much earlier than expected. Part 3 is the second half of the supersized season 2 renewal and was originally scheduled to hit our screens on October 24th. Netflix announced via its Netflix is a Joke page that it’ll now be released imminently, with a global release date set for August 22nd, 2024, two months before it was initially set to drop.

To recap, That 90s Show was given a supersized season 2 renewal following season 1, landing in January 2023, consisting of 16 episodes. 8 of those episodes have already dropped as of June 27th. The show is following in the footsteps of many other big Netflix titles in being split up to pad out Netflix’s release schedule which has been severely impacted by the Hollywood strikes of 2023.

In an Instagram video, numerous cast members (including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp, Laura Prepon, Kevin Smith, Will Forte, and Seth Green) announced that part 3 will be coming to Netflix two months earlier than originally planned. We’ve embedded that video below via YouTube.

In addition, Netflix followed that up with some Polaroids, confirming the earlier release date.

We’ll soon update our August 2024 Netflix release schedule to reflect the date change for That 90s Show part 3.

This isn’t the only split-season release date that Netflix has changed recently. Cobra Kai is notably splitting up its final sixth season into three parts, with part 2 recently having just a few weeks earlier to November 15th to coincide with the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight.

Will there be a Season/Part 4 of That 90s Show?

There is no word on the show’s future beyond part 3, but you probably shouldn’t get your hopes up. Season 2 of the show is going down as one of the biggest flops for Netflix in 2024, not even managing to register in the global top 10s for the first week.

For comparison, part 1 of That 90s Show debuted with 10.4M views in its first four days, and part 2 would’ve needed 1.7M to register in the top 10s in the same period, but it didn’t.

In our top 10 report for the week following, the show continued to lag as evidenced by the graph below showing the difference in viewing for days 5 through 11 of each respective season:

Are you excited for That 90s Show Part 3 coming to Netflix earlier than originally planned in August 2024? Let us know in the comments.