‘Turn of the Tide’ Portuguese Action Thriller Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Coming to Netflix in May 2023 is an exciting new Portuguese action-thriller, Turn of the Tide. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Turn of the Tide, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Turn of the Tide is an upcoming Portuguese Netflix Original action thriller series created by Augusto Fraga, and produced by the Lisbon-based studio Ukbar Filmes. The series is co-written by Fraga alongside Hugo Gonçalves andJoão Tordo. Fraga is also an executive producer on the series along with Pandora da Cunha Telles and Pablo Iraola.

Pedro Marques composed the music for the series, with André Szankowski as the cinematographer

When is the Turn of the Tide Netflix release date?

An exact release date has yet to be revealed, but we can confirm that the series will be released on Netflix sometime in May 2023.

What is the plot of Turn of the Tide?

The synopsis for Turn of the Tide has been sourced from Netflix:

Rabo de Peixe tells the story of 5 friends whose lives change when a ton of cocaine washes up on the Azorean coast.

Who are the cast members of Turn of the Tide?

The following are lead and supporting cast members of Turn of the Tide;

José Condessa as Eduardo

Helena Caldeira as Silvia

Rodrgio Tomás as Rafael

André Leitão as Carlinhos

Maria João Bastos as Inspectora

Pêpê Rapazote as Uncle Joe

Albano Jerónimo as Arruda

Salvador Martinha as Estagiário

Adriano Carvalho as Jeremias

Kelly Bailey as Bruna

João Pedro Vaz as Banha

Luísa Cruz as Dona Valentina

Francesco Acquaroli as Monti

Marcantonio Del Carlo as Francesco Bonino

Dinarte de Freitas as Zé do Frango / Zé do Carro

David Medeiros as Lavrador

Frederico Amaral as Ferrugem

You can find the full cast list for Turn of the Tide on IMDb;

When and where was Turn of the Tide filmed?

Filming took place between May 19th, 2022, and September 6th, 2022.

Locations that were used for filming have been listed by IMDb Pro:

São Miguel, Azores, Portugal

Azores, Portugal

Lisbon, Portugal

Iate Ben, Rua de Gaza, Carcavelos, Cascais, Portugal (location)

Aeroporto de Beja, Beja, Alentejo, Portugal (location)

Rua dos Zimbros 8, Charneca de Caparica, Almada, Portugal (location)

A Sela – Dancing Bar, Pinhal Novo, Setúbal, Portugal (location)

Pinhal Novo, Setúbal, Portugal (location)

Instituto de Medicina Legal, Rua Manuel Bento de Sousa 3, 1150-334, Lisbon, Portugal (location)

Hotel Estoril Eden, Cascais, Lisbon, Portugal (location)

Rua da Junqueira 112, 1300-307 Lisbon, Portugal (location)

Tapada Nacional de Mafra, Mafra, Portugal (on location)

When the series was first announced Netflix Portugal released a video featuring some of the cast.

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that there will be a total of 7 episodes. We also have the translated titles for each episode;

Episode 1 – Tempestade / Storm

Episode 2 – Lei da Oferta e da Procura / Law of Supply and Demand

Episode 3 – Terra Treme / Earth Shakes

Episode 4 – Pela boca morre o Peixe / The Fish Dies by the Mouth

Episode 5 – Ninguém foge de uma ilha / No One Escapes from an Island

Episode 6 – O Canto do Cisne / The Swan Song

Episode 7 – Isto não é a América / This is not America

Are you looking forward to watching Turn of the Tide on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!