‘Virgin River’ Seasons 1 to 6 Soundtrack: Full List of Songs

Virgin River is one of Netflix’s feel-good series, and throughout the five seasons, the show has featured some spectacular music. Below, we’ve put together the definitive guide of every track featured so far and will update the second season 6 drops onto the service.

If you’re looking for a Spotify Playlist, someone named Pumpkin has put together an excellent playlist that features most of the songs listed below.

With that out of the way, let’s dive into the full soundtrack of all six seasons on Netflix:

Virgin River Season 1 Songs

Season 1, Episode 1: “Carry On”

“World Spins Madly On” by The Weepies

“Landslide” by Haley Klinkhammer

“You Got a Dirty Little Secret” by Blues Saraceno

“Infinite Space” by Young Mister

Season 1, Episode 2: “Lost”

“Every Start” by Olive James

“Comatose” by sød ven

Season 1, Episode 3: “… and Found”

“Walking Blind” by Aidan Hawken feat. Carina Round

“Benediction” by Josh Garrels

“In Through the Dark” by Bryan Elijah Smith

“Radio Tower” by Rosa Pullman

“Forget About It” by Robin Loxley & Smudge Mason

Season 1, Episode 4: “A Wounded Heart”

“Oh My Stars” by Andrew Belle

“I Am on Your Side” by Lief Van Cleef & Slow Wave

“A Marble in a Wooden Maze” by Chris Koza

“Hallucinate” by Oliver Riot

Season 1, Episode 5: “Under Fire”

“All Mine” by Point Bloom

“Life Begins” by Shelly Fraley

“Pulling Away” by Raphael Lake, Ben Fisher & Royal Baggs

“Human” by Aquilo

Season 1, Episode 6: “Let’s Mingle”

“Speak to Me” by Robin Loxley & Smudge Mason

“In My Atmosphere” by Raphael Lake, Ben Fisher & Royal Baggs

“Steady” by Emily Wolfe

“Maybe You’re Right” by Kenny Werner & Friends

“Bring It on Back” by Sonny Cleveland

“Pteryla” by Novo Amor

“Bird on a Wire” by Kristin Diable

“I Don’t Wanna Leave Ya” by Danica Dora

“Already There” – George Byrne

“Beat Stops My Heart” – Pash featuring Young Summer

“Make You Feel Love” – JJ Heller

Season 1, Episode 7: “If Truth Be Told”

“Nothing’s Alright” by Hannah Miller

“Already Down” by Allie Moss

“Paralysed” by George Byrne

“North” by Shayne Green

Season 1, Episode 8: “Into the Light”

“Small Town” by Blues Saraceno

“Summertime” by St. George

“Bird” by Billie Marten

“Wish I Had the Why” by Shelly Fraley

“I Won’t Give Up” by Jason Mraz

Season 1, Episode 9: “Everybody Has a Secret”

“Outlaw Justice” by Blues Saraceno

“If I Go, I’m Goin'” by Gregory Alan Isakov

“Wait for Now / Leave the World” by The Cinematic Orchestra featuring Tawiah

“Ok” by Marc Robillard

Season 1, Episode 10: “Unexpected Endings”

“She’s Waiting” by 16 Frames

“About You” by Colleens

“Oh My Stars” by Andrew Belle

“Where’s My Love” by SYML

Virgin River Season 2 Songs

Season 2, Episode 1: “New Beginnings”

“Your Song” by Elton John

“Wonderwall” by Edex xo

“Very Exceptional” by Steve Rice Combo

Season 2, Episode 2: “Taken by Surprise”

“Where It Stays” by Charlotte OC

“Reality” by DYAN

Season 2, Episode 3: “The Morning After”

“Hugging You” by Tom Rosenthal

“Your Head and Your Heart” by The Saint Johns

Season 2, Episode 4: “Rumer Has It”

“Still on Top” by Kate York

“We Could Be in Love” by The Promised

“Already Gone” by Rollin’ Trainwreck

“San Luis” by Gregory Alan Isakov

Season 2, Episode 5: “Can’t Let Go”

“Better Man” by Black River Delta

“Meant to Stay Hid” by SYML

“Howl” by Jake Houlsby

Season 2, Episode 6: “Out of the Past”

“Thread” by Keane

“Free Rider” by Spirt City

Season 2, Episode 7: “Breaking Point”

“I’m Here” by Sweet Talk Radio

“Heartshaker” by Tom Speight

“Good as Hell” by Lizzo

“Catacombs” by sød ven

Season 2, Episode 8: “Blindspots”

“Put It On Me” by Matt Maeson

“fever dream” by mxmtoon

“Symmetry” by SYML

Season 2, Episode 9: “Hazards Ahead”

“Catch the Sun” by Danny Farrant

“Ode to LBC” by SATICA

“Do Right Woman, Do Right Man” by Aretha Franklin

“Take Me Apart” by SYML

Season 2, Episode 10: “Blown Away”

“Movement” by Hozier

Virgin River Season 3 Songs

Season 3, Episode 1: “Where There’s Smoke…”

“Three Little Birds” by Dresage

“Take Me to the Freeway” by The Genders

“Power Blue/Cascine Park” by Yumi Zouma

“Time After Times” by Philip LaRue and The Wildwoods

Season 3, Episode 2: “Sticky Feet”

“Slow Down” by GRAE

Season 3, Episode 3: “Spare Parts and Broken Hearts”

“Feel Ok” by hunnybunny

“In My Time” by Brok & Sgro

Season 3, Episode 4: “Take My Breath Away”

“Big Boy” by Raphael Lake

“Evermore” by Hollow Coves

“Love Struck” by Extreme Music

“Human” by Rag’n’Bone Man

Season 3, Episode 6: “Jack and Jill”

“Just Can’t Say I Can’t” by The Dahls

“Fighting Fire with Gasoline” by The Kokomo Kings

“Say Goodbye” by Steven R Rosen and Kevin Hawkins

Season 3, Episode 7: “Split”

“Running Low” by SYML

Season 3, Episode 8: “Life and Death”

“Troubles” by The Brummies

“I Need Your Love” by Keane

“You Are a Memory” by Message to Bears

Season 3, Episode 9: “The Sun Also Rises”

“Soft Dark Nothing” by Lily Kershaw

“About Every Other Sunday Morning” by The Wind and the Wave

Season 3, Episode 10: ” A Wedding, No Funeral and a Baby”

“Lose My Faith” by Gold Brother

Virgin River Season 4 Songs

Season 4, Episode 1: “Be My Baby”

“I’m On My Way” by Evan Olsen

“Crow” by Desert Noises

“Magical Ending” by Katie Barbato

“Looking for the Sound” by Ian Moore

“Wound” by Leah Nobel

“Salt and the Sea” by The Lumineers

Season 4, Episode 2: “Father Knows Best…?”

“Her Hometown” by Brett Carr Boyett

“All Of Me” by Josh Rennie-Hynes

“Positano” by Trent Dabbs

“Who Will You Love” by Dead Heart Bloom

“City of Blues” by Cree Rider

I’m Not Ready to Say Goodbye” by Margot Todd

“When the Rains” The Ahern Brothers

Season 4, Episode 3: “Grilled”

“Moving On” by Aquilo

“Sweat It Out” by Bamtone

“Velvet Morning Kiss Edge” by Harri Markus Kangas

“Woe Is Me” by Josh Eagle and The Harvest City

“Gonna Drive All Night” by Julian Emery

“Hunker Down” by The Roseline

“Already There” by Anna Elizabeth Laube

“You?” by Two Feet

Season 4, Episode 4: “Serious As A…”

“Something Good & More” by Amy Stroup

“Strangers in Our Town” by Jesse Terry

“Joy” by The Roseline

“Best Kind of Something” by Deena

“Pieces” by Josh Rennie-Hynes

“I Let You Win” by Casey Dubie

“Wherever You Go” by Gaits

Season 4, Episode 5: “Mayday”

“Notebook of My Mind” by The Cree Rider Family Band

“Let Love” by Lincoln Grounds, Thomm Jutz, Charley Stefl

“The Beach” by Ocha la Rocha

“Hurricane” by Fleurie

Season 4, Episode 6: “All’s Faire”

“In The Kitchen of the King” by Julien Renaud Vega

Season 4, Episode 7: “Otherwise Engaged”

“Unix Girl” by Captain Firebutton

“You Will Be Loved” by Sounding Arrow

“Nothing to Lose” by Jared Lutes

“Heart on the Line” by Robin Loxley and Clarke Nicholas

Season 4, Episode 8: “Talk to Me”

“Things Won’t Return” by Josh Rennie-Hynes

“My Luck Stays the Same” by Joe Marson

“Adore You” by Harry Styles

“Officer of Love” by Caamp

“Home to You” by Tom Rhodes

“Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” by Emilie Mover

Season 4, Episode 9: “Bombshells”

“Battle” by hunnybunny

“Here I Come Edge” – Michael Edward Hightower

“Tunnels and Lines” by Ocha la Rocha

“Plain Jane” by kelly pardekooper

“Looking for the Sound” by Ian Moore

“No Easy Way Out” by Bonny Cameryn Moon

Season 4, Episode 10: “Fire and Rain”

“Wheels Keep Spinning” by Danny Brooks

“Wake Up” by Randall Breneman featuring Lincoln Grounds

“Give It Hell” by Yumi Zouma

“Rings Around My Father’s Eyes” by The War on Drugs

“Coming Home” by Dove Pilot

“Love You Like I Do” by Vancouver Sleep Clinic

“What Dreams Are Made Of” by Evann McIntosh

Season 4, Episode 11: “Once Again”

“Grandma Looks” by Desert Noises

“Spirit Fresh” by Paddy Conn

“Goldmine” by George Byrne

“Shining Down” by Josh Rennie-Hynes

“Fade Into You” by Mazzy Star

“Have a Little Faith in Me” by SYML

Season 4, Episode 12: “The Long Goodbye”

“Ho Hey” by Burns and Bizz Colletti

“Sweet Home” by SYML

“Oh Yeah Cool” by Luca Francini and TMS Feels

“Through the Dark” by Vanbur

Virgin River Season 5 Songs

Season 5, Episode 1: “A Second Chance”

“Way You Move” by Ben Wagner

“Get Lost” by The Sun Harmonic

“Always” by Ashe

“Date Night Edge” by Joe Mitchell

“An Then The Quiet” by Margot Todd

Season 5, Episode 2: “Songbird”

“One I Wanna Be With” by Trella

“Songbird” by Fleetwood Mac

“On the Road” by Celestial Blue Music & Billy Lefler

“Ready or Not” by Drakeford

“Feels Like Home” by Dave Tough and Justin Busch

“Get Lost” by The Sun Harmonic

Season 5, Episode 3: “Calculated Risk”

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Hot Cups of Coffee” by Dylan Smucker

“Back It Up Edge” by Ric Sandler

“Our Days are Numbers” by Aquilo

“In the Shadows” by Amy Stroup

Season 5, Episode 4: “Never Gonna Be The Same”

“Granted” by My Brothers and I

“Wrong Side of Right Edge” by Bobby and Chrissy Blazier

“It Must Be Luck” by Sons of the East

“Leave On, Leave The Band” by Joe Marson

Season 5, Episode 5: “Trial By Fire”

“The Aching” by Broken Twin

Season 5, Episode 6: “Heroes Rise”

“Somehow” by The Band Willa

“How to Save A Life” by Ruelle

Season 5, Episode 7: “From the Ashes”

“We’ll Make It Through” by Ray LaMontagne

“Survivors” by Tim Baker

Season 5, Episode 8: “Full Moon”

“Exactly How I Feel” by Lizzo and Gucci Mane

“Lifeline” by Barry Carroll

“Let Down” by Michigander

“Daydreamer” by Roo Panes

“Hurt for Me” by SYML

Season 5, Episode 9: “Angel’s Pack”

“Dumb Yourself Down” by The Genders

“Catch Me If You Can” by Nik West

“Full Throttle” by Caleb Smucker

“I Love the Rain the Most” by Joe Purdy

“Give You My Love” by Daniel Milewski

“Roses in the Rain” by Nicolas Dagnall and Tiffany Page

Season 5, Episode 10: “Labor Day”

“Come Back to Me” by 3 One Oh

“So Happy It Hurts” by Bryan Adams

“What A Time to be Alive” by The Guest and the Host

“Somewhere Only We Know” by Lily Allen

Season 5, Episode 11: “The More The Merrier”

“Feels Like Home on Christmas Day” by Andrew McDermid & Natalie Ramsay

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

“What Christmas Means To Me” by Stevie Wonder

Season 5, Episode 12: “Father Christmas”

“White Christmas” by Norah Jones

“Silent Night”

“It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Michael Bublé

“O Christmas Tree” by Alyssa Mei

“I Heard the Bells On Christmas Day” by Echosmith

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ingrid Michaelson

Virgin River Season 6 Songs

The original soundtrack for this season was provided by Jeff Garber:

“Lavender Girl” by Caamp

“Better for That” by David Elliott

“Blues at Twilight” by Art Pepper

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

“American Pie” by Don McLean

“Tomorrow’s Gonna Be a Brighter Day” by Jim Croce

“I Will” by Garrett Kato

“Stand by You” by Saint Middleton, Jeffrey East & Silverberg

“Ready or Not” by Drakeford

“First Car Feeling” by Brittney Spencer

“How I Make Moves” by Just the Empress

“We Got It” by Saint Middleton & Plappert

“Pony” by Leon Bridges

“Hanging on to You” by Melissa Carper

“Nightmares” by Two Feet

“Theme From Love Story” by Francis Lai

“What Got Into You” by Kieran Rhodes

“Liquid Love” by Billie Marten

“River” by Texada

“Take Me Home (feat. Nadia Reid)” by The Paper Kites

“Hard to Tell” by Sons of the East

“Kindness of All Kinds” by Amy Stroup

“Moments” by Hollow Coves

“To Build a Home” by The Cinematic Opera featuring Patrick Watson

“Horses on the Range” by Timmy Curran

“Welcome Home” by Radical Face

“Heavenly Day” by Patty Griffin

“The Way I Am” by Ingrid Michaelson

“These Days Are Golden” by Margot Todd

“Sweet Disposition” by Leah Nobel

“Abstract” by Hozier

“This Heart of Mine” by Wesley Schultz

Thanks to What-Song.com for the assistance in getting some of these songs on the list.

