What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 20th, 2024

The Batman (2022)

Director: Matt Reeves

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 176 Minutes

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano

Robert Pattinson took on the cowl of Batman flawlessly in Matt Reeve’s take on the caped crusader. Taking Batman back to the darkness and dirt of Gotham, the film is the best we’ve seen of the fictional city since Nolan’s Batman Begins.

Two years into his time as Batman, Bruce Wayne hunts for the killer targeting Gotham’s elite, the Riddler.

The Six Triple Eight (2024) N

Director: Tyler Perry

Genre: Drama, Historical, War | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay

Tyler Perry’s war film sheds light on the service of the US Women’s Army Corps, where the all-black unit, the Six Triple Eight, fixed the three-year backlog of undelivered post, which contained 17 million letters and packages.

Virgin River (Season 6) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence,

Virgin River has been one of the most successful dramas on Netflix and continues to be the gift that keeps on giving to its fans. With a seventh season on the way, fans can look forward to even more Melinda Monroe and Jack Sheridan’s romance.

31 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 20th, 2024

65 (2023)

Alice, Darling (2022)

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret (2023)

Atonement (2007)

Black Christmas (2019)

Countdown (2019)

Dilan 1983 (2023)

Ferry 2 (2024) N

Four Good Days (2020)

Gangs of New York (2002)

How the Gringo Stole Christmas (2023)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

Last Holiday (2006)

Mortal Engines (2018)

Northmen – A Viking Saga (2014)

Operation Mincemeat (2022)

Pig (2021)

RoboCop (2014)

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

The Batman (2022)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Devil You Know (2022)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Nan Movie (2022)

The Six Triple Eight (2024) N

Umjolo: Day Ones (2024) N

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 20th, 2024

Iron Family (Season 1)

Parenthood (Season 6)

The Confidence Man JP (Season 1)

The Dangers in My Heart (2 Seasons)

The Dragon Prince (Season 7) N

The Manny (Season 2) N

Virgin River (Season 6) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 20th, 2024

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Season 1) N

Julia’s Stepping Stones (2024) N

Married to a Psychopath (Season 1)

UniverXO Dabiz (Season 1) N

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (2024) N

You Can’t Ask That (Season 2)

3 Special Titles Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 20th, 2024

Mid-Century Modern Fireplace (2024) N

Rustic Cabin Fireplace (2024) N

White Christmas Fireplace (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix This Week: December 20th, 2024

Ronny Chieng: Love to Hate It (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Grinch (73 points) Carry-On (70 points) That Christmas (64 points) How the Grinch Stole Christmas (45 points) Nativity! (35 points) Subservience (31 points) Alice, Darling (30 points) Terminator: Dark Fate (22 points) The Batman (21 points) Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Black Doves (77 points) No Good Deed (65 points) La Palma (65 points) The Pembrokeshire Murders (53 points) The Madness (45 points) The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (32 points) The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga (29 points) The Walk-In (28 points) Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (19 points) Married to a Psychopath (16 points)

