What Time Is The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight on Netflix And Can You Watch After It Finishes?

Today is the big day – Netflix is going live this evening with its rescheduled Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight. We’ve noticed you’ve got many questions about the event and below, we’ve put together our big Q&A with everything you need to know.

Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) will be facing off against Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) in the main live event with preliminary cards including:

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano – Super Lightweight Bout (Co-Main Event)

– Super Lightweight Bout (Co-Main Event) Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos – WBC Welterweight Bout

– WBC Welterweight Bout Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes – Super Middleweight Bout

What Time Does The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Go Live?

The event starts in the evening in the United States which means it’ll be on early if you live in Australia or in the early morning hours if you’re in Europe. We’ve put together a handy guide for when the event goes live, but it’s worth noting that the main event isn’t expected to happen until three hours into the event – around 4 AM GMT / 11 PM EST / 8 PM PST.

Paul vs Tyson Netflix Live Stream Countdown Loading countdown...

World Map of When Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Goes Live Here's a world map with some major timezones and countries marked up with their normal and summer equivalent times marked. List of Countries and Time Zones When Mike Tyson and Jake Paul Fight Goes Live Los Angeles, USA (PT) 5:00 PM Pheonix, USA (MT) 6:00 PM Chicago, USA (CT) 7:00 PM New York, USA (ET) 8:00 PM Caracas, Venezuela (VET) 9:30 PM Buenos Aires, Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (BRT) 10:00 PM Nuuk, Greenland (WGT) 11:00 PM London, UK (GMT) 1:00 AM Casablanca, Morocco (WET) 1:00 AM Cairo, Egypt (EET) 3:00 AM Karachi, Pakistan (PKT) 6:00 AM Dhaka, Bangladesh (BST) 7:00 AM Bangkok, Thailand (ICT) 8:00 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 9:00 AM Darwin, Australia (ACST) 10:30 AM Seoul, South Korea (KST) 10:00 AM Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT) 2:00 PM

Are There Still Tickets To Attend?

Yes, there are still many tickets available for the event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with prices ranging from $100 to over $568. Those attending will also be treated to three additional fights that aren’t on the Netflix broadcast.

Is The Event Free to Watch on Netflix?

Yep. So long as you have a Netflix subscription (whether on the ad tier or premium tier), you can tune in live.

What Audio Options Is Netflix Providing?

The broadcast will feature live commentary in five languages: English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

Will The Match Stream on Netflix After The Fight Finishes?

Yes. After the fight, Netflix will keep the stream up as a VOD. Netflix has perpetual streaming rights to the fight, meaning that you’ll be able to watch the fight on Netflix whenever you like. Whether Netflix intends to upload the fight in full or clips to its YouTube channel is unclear.

We should note that if your Netflix language settings are not set to English, you may not be able to find the match VOD immediately afterward.

How Long Will The Event Last For?

According to Netflix, the event will last around 4 hours and 35 minutes, and given that the matches aren’t scripted, it could run significantly shorter.

What Devices Is The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight Available and Not Available On?

Most of the newer devices feature the live option, with the Windows App being updated over the summer to introduce the functionality. You can watch it on the web, mobile app, or connected TV. If you’re on a mobile, you need Android 7 or up or iOS 17 or up.

According to the official Netflix help docs, two major devices that you won’t be able to watch the fight on include Chromecast 1st-3rd Generation and Ultra, in addition to the PlayStation 3 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will stream the match with no problem).

Who Is Most Likely Going To Win?

Using Coral, the betting odds currently favor Jake Paul winning the match-up.

Jake Paul Win – 4/7 (meaning if you put $100 in, you’d win $157.14)

Mike Tyson Win – 7/4 ($100 bet would net you $275)

Draw or Technical Draw – 9/1 ($100 bet would win $1,000)

Other interesting bets include where the fight will go the distance (6/4). For knockdowns, the betting company places 0 knockdowns at 9/4 with four or more knockdowns at 12/1. The betting companies also think Mike Tyson will be more likely to get a points education (6/1) vs Jake Paul (10/1).

What to Watch Before The Live Event

If you missed it, Netflix is also producing and releasing a companion documentary series about the fight. The first three episodes are streaming now, and more are coming. They follow the training that both fights have been taking during the event run-up.

Fight Order and Bout Schedule

Yesterday was the weigh-ins, and we now know exactly how many rounds each fight will last, including some additional facts about each fighter.

Fight 1 Live – Bout 3 – 6 Rounds: Super Middleweight (165 lbs) Red Corner Blue Corner Whindersson Nunes Neeraj Goyat Reach: 69″ Reach: 66″ Record: 2-2-1 (1 KO) Record: 18-4-2 (8 KOs) Weight: 164 lbs Weight: 162 lbs Height: 5′ 8.5″ Height: 5′ 8″ Age: 29 Age: 33 Hometown: Piauí, Brazil Hometown: Haryana, India

Fight 2 – Bout 4 – 12 rounds: Welterweight (147 lbs) Red Corner Blue Corner Abel Ramos Mario Barrios Reach: 71″ Reach: 71″ Record: 28-6-2 (22 KOs) Record: 29-2 (18 KOs) Weight: 146.4 lbs Weight: 146.8 lbs Height: 5′ 8″ Height: 6′ Age: 33 Age: 29 Hometown: Casa Grande, AZ Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Fight 3 – Bout 5 – 10 Rounds (2 mins): Super Lightweight World Championship (140 lbs) Red Corner Blue Corner Amanda Serrano Katie Taylor Reach: 64″ Reach: 66″ Record: 47-2-1 (31 KOs) Record: 23-1 (6 KOs) Weight: 137.4 lbs Weight: 137.4 lbs Height: 5′ 5.5″ Height: 5′ 5″ Age: 36 Age: 38 Hometown: Carolina, PR Hometown: Bray, Ireland

Fight 4 – Main Event – 8 Rounds (2 mins): Heavyweight (201+ lbs) Red Corner Blue Corner Mike Tyson Jake Paul Reach: 71″ Reach: 76″ Record: 50-6 (44 KOs) Record: 10-1 (7 KOs) Weight: 228.4 lbs Weight: 227.2 lbs Height: 5′ 10″ Height: 6′ 1″ Age: 58 Age: 27 Hometown: Catskills, NY Hometown: Dorado, PR via Cleveland, OH

Are you excited for the upcoming fight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.