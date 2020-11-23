When will ‘After We Collided’ be on Netflix?

After We Collided is the sequel to After which rocked up on Netflix soon after its release added last year but will After We Collided be doing the same thing? It looks like a few regions will be getting it in December 2020 but not as many as the previous entry. Here’s what we know.

The adaptations of the book series have been huge hits among teens despite often being panned by both critics and audiences.

Directed by Roger Kumble, the new movie features Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Louise Lombard and adapts the 2014 romance novel.

The movie saw a theatrical release in most regions in early 2020 but in the United States, its theatrical release was pushed back to October 23rd, 2020, and will simultaneously release in theaters and via on-demand digital.

Netflix also has a working relationship with Voltage Pictures in other areas with the streaming service picking up the global rights (excluding the UK) to Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile last year.

Will After We Collided be on Netflix in the United States?

Originally we didn’t expect to see After We Collided to hit Netflix The reason for that was the difference between this movie and After is that it’s distributed by a different company making its US Netflix release date hard to predict because we can’t at this point even assume it will hit Netflix.

The first movie was distributed globally by Aviron Pictures but the new movie is distributed by Voltage Pictures in the US. We weren’t able to find any press regarding an output deal with thier content but we did go through some of their recent movies.

However, in late November 2020, we got word via the official Netflix account that Netflix USA would be receiving the movie in December too on December 22nd, 2020.

After We Collided is coming to Netflix in The US on December 22! pic.twitter.com/35QNAwLo0v — Netflix (@netflix) November 23, 2020

What about international regions of Netflix?

We don’t know the release date schedule for every country in the world however we do know when it will be releasing in some.

Again, the movie is distributed differently to the first movie with Open Road Films distributing the movie internationally this time around (with Shear Entertainment in the UK as the main exception). The movie premiered in cinemas internationally in early September 2020.

Multiple Asian regions in November 2020 have begun showing a release date including Netflix Malaysia, India, and the Philippines. All of these regions are currently expected to see After We Collided added on December 1st, 2020.

Do you want to see After We Collided hit Netflix? Let us know in the comments.