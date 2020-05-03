When will ‘Greenhouse Academy’ Season 5 be on Netflix?

The Greenhouse Academy reboot continues to go from strength to strength on Netflix with season 4 having now been released for quite some time. Will there be a season 5? What can we expect and when will it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

In case you weren’t aware, Greenhouse Academy is actually following similar beats to the original series. The original was an Israeli series called Hahamama.

Season 4 is based upon the second half of the original show’s second season. The original series went onto have three seasons overall so there’s still plenty to cover.

Season 4 of the Netflix series arrived on Netflix globally on March 20th, 2020.

Has Greenhouse Academy season 5 been renewed?

Official renewal status: not yet renewed (last updated: 05/03/2020)

Unfortunately, the series rarely gets formal announcements when it gets renewed. Instead, we have to wait until close to the release date.

Of course, just from a story perspective, we’ve already covered there’s plenty left to cover. You can find plenty more discussion on the latest season in this subreddit discussion post.

Speaking to Decider soon after the fourth season released, showrunner and creator Giora Chamizer, had expressed her intent to continue the show. Chamizer also stated that she’s currently hoping for a total of 6 seasons overall.

“All I can say is that I have tons of stories ready for two more seasons, and I would be thrilled to write them. The ball is totally in Netflix’s corner. As far as I’m concerned, we would be shooting more seasons the day this epidemic is over.”

When will Season 5 be on Netflix?

As for a release date, it’s a little too early to tell.

The previous seasons haven’t followed any sort of particular pattern. The time between seasons 3 and 4 was five months where the show was filmed back to back.

We’re not currently expecting season 5 until at least 2021.

