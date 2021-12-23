When will ‘Riverdale’ Season 6 Episode 6 be on Netflix?

With Riverdale season 6 episode 5 now on Netflix outside of the United States, you won’t be seeing a new episode of Riverdale on Netflix until the New Year. In fact, it’s going to be months before Netflix begins receiving new episodes again. Here’s why.

Season 6 Episode 5, titled The Jughead Paradox just landed on Netflix internationally as of December 15th. Riverdale, as you may know, airs first on The CW before coming to Netflix internationally the next day. For many, the first 5 episodes of season 6 have been the best in the show’s history for quite some time.

With that said, we’ll now have a three-month wait until more episodes drop.

As per our season 6 Riverdale release schedule, season 6 episode 6 isn’t now due to air until March 6th, 2022. Meaning that Netflix internationally won’t see the episode added until March 7th, 2022.

Episode 7, called Death at a Funeral will serve as the 102nd episode of the show’s history is set to be directed by Tara Dafoe and written by Ted Sullivan, and airs on March 13th with it dropping on Netflix internationally on March 14th.

Why do we have such a wait? Well, they haven’t conclusively said but given the production schedule of the show over the past few years, it’s likely they’re just playing a bit of catch up and released the first five episodes over the holiday season for the ad revenue. Season 5 of Riverdale as you may know was severely delayed and only wrapped up airing back in early October 2021.

While we’ve got a while to wait, we do have a small sneak peek as to what we can expect from a new promo released by The CW. In the teaser, it reveals that Veronica’s and Betty’s friendship is seemingly back in the cards.

As we’ve covered before, Riverdale season 6 won’t be on Netflix until summer 2022 given that Netflix gets full seasons after they’ve concluded airing. If you want to catch up on episodes 1 through 5 in the United States, you’ll need to do so through The CW’s app.