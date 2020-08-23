Will The CW’s ‘Stargirl’ Seasons 1-2 be on Netflix?

Stargirl moved to The CW and joins the wider DC Arrowverse but will season 1 of Stargirl be coming to Netflix? In 2020, we now know that answer to be categorically not globally. Here’s why and where you can stream instead.

The Arrowverse and indeed the DC TV Universe has grown exponentially over the past few years. There are six DC series on The CW with Stargirl joining it after its initial debut on DC Universe. The lineup is soon set to include the likes of Superman & Lois in January 2021 and Swamp Thing that’s also moving over from DC Universe to The CW.

As you know, Netflix has a huge collection of DC TV series (at least in the US) from The CW including the likes of Arrow, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Black Lightning.

The first season of Star Girl debuted on DC Universe back in May 2020 with season 2 now scheduled for release in 2021.

Will Stargirl be on Netflix in the United States?

Sadly, Stargirl is almost certainly not coming to Netflix in the United States and that’s despite Netflix carrying the majority of Arrowverse going into 2020.

Before 2019, all output from The CW would come to Netflix as part of a huge deal however that came to an end. For all future The CW shows, they’ll be shopped individually but so far, most have gone to the provider’s own services whether that be CBS’s content to CBS All Access or Warner Brothers to HBO Max.

In the case of Stargirl, it’s slightly more complicated. Right now you can stream the series on DC Universe and CW Seed but the likelihood is that DC Universe will soon be folded into HBO Max which is where the shows new permanent home would be. We’ll let you know of any changes on this front in the future.

Like Batwoman (that’s also not headed to Netflix), however, you likely will get a glimpse of Stargirl on Netflix via the crossover episodes.

Will Stargirl be on Netflix internationally?

As we originally reported, it was unlikely Netflix would pick up the international distribution to Stargirl either and we now know that to officially be the case.

Instead, as of August 21st 2020 Amazon Prime had quietly picked up the first season which is where future seasons will also appear likely each August 2020.

Would you like to see Stargirl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.