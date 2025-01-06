What Time is The First WWE Raw Live on Netflix?

We’re only hours away from Raw’s debut on Netflix, where the world-famous wrestling promotion will call home exclusively for the next 10 years. Here’s everything you need to know about Raw’s debut on Netflix.

As Netflix continues to take strides forward in live content, subscribers will be able to stream WWE’s beloved wrestling brand, Raw, live every Monday night for the next ten years. Tonight, audiences will see the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins in action, alongside appearances from WWE legends.

What time will Raw be live on Netflix?

Unless an episode of Raw is broadcast outside of the US, the start time is always 20:00 (8:00 PM) Eastern Time. This means most fans residing east of the United States would have to stay up until the early morning hours to watch Raw live.

Here’s the full timetable for when Raw goes live on Netflix:

Time Zone Offset from UTC Local Time Eastern Time (ET) UTC-5 (Standard) 20:00 (8:00 PM) Central Time (CT) UTC-6 (Standard) 19:00 (7:00 PM) Mountain Time (MT) UTC-7 (Standard) 18:00 (6:00 PM) Pacific Time (PT) UTC-8 (Standard) 17:00 (5:00 PM) Alaska Time (AKT) UTC-9 (Standard) 16:00 (4:00 PM) Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT) UTC-10 (Standard) 15:00 (3:00 PM) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) UTC+0 01:00 (1:00 AM, next day) Central European Time (CET) UTC+1 02:00 (2:00 AM, next day) Eastern European Time (EET) UTC+2 03:00 (3:00 AM, next day) India Standard Time (IST) UTC+5:30 06:30 (6:30 AM, next day) China Standard Time (CST) UTC+8 09:00 (9:00 AM, next day) Japan Standard Time (JST) UTC+9 10:00 (10:00 AM, next day) Australian Eastern Time (AET) UTC+10 11:00 (11:00 AM, next day)

How long is Raw?

The show runs for approximately three hours. With Raw moving to Netflix, there is no longer any pressure from network television to end the show “on time,” which means that the runtime of each Raw show could change slightly from week to week.

A post-show will be available on the WWE’s official YouTube channel, where WWE Superstars and analysts will break down what happened on Raw.

What matches are booked?

So far, four matches have been confirmed for Raw:

Match Stipulation Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa Tribal Combat for the Ula Fala and recognition as Tribal Chief of the Anoaʻi family[ Liv Morgan (Women’s World Champion) vs Rhea Ripley Title Match Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso Singles Match CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins Singles Match

Appearances from WWE Legends such as Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and John Cena have been confirmed for the event.

Please note: The card is subject to change

Can I stream Raw after it’s finished on Netflix?

Yes. Once Raw has finished, it will be available to stream on Netflix immediately afterward.

Can I download the latest episodes of Raw?

Once the live stream is over, fans will have to wait 48 hours before the latest episodes of Raw are available for download.

What languages will Raw be available to watch in?

It has been confirmed that Raw will be viewable in 20 different languages. Five of these have been confirmed officially by the WWE:

Arabic

English

French

Hindi

Indonesian (Bahasa)

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Castillian)

Spanish (Latin America)

We’ll likely also see German, Mandarin, and Japanese commentary. An official complete list has yet to be revealed.

Can I stream Raw on my device?

Most of the latest devices feature the live option introduced in the Windows app in Summer 2024. You can watch Raw on the official Netflix mobile app or on most connected TVs or devices. If you’re using a mobile device, you need Android 7 or up or iOS 17 or up.

According to the official Netflix help docs, two major devices you won’t be able to watch Raw on are Chromecast 1st-3rd Generation and Ultra, and the PlayStation 3 (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will stream Raw without problem).

