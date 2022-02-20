Best New Movies on Netflix: President’s Day Weekend 2022

Welcome to a special roundup of some of the best new movies added to Netflix recently. As the US is getting a long weekend, we’re going to expand our date criteria as to what movies can feature in our what to watch best new movies post. Here are 5 great movies added to Netflix recently that are worth your time

Sadly, it’s been a relatively quiet week for new movies and looking ahead, it’s going to be much the same for the week to come. 2007’s Halloween hits this week alongside the big new Netflix movie for the week in the form of Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming coming on Friday.

Blackhat (2015)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, Tang Wei

Writer: Morgan Davis Foehl

Runtime: 133 min

Awards: 1 win & 5 nominations

Blackhat is topping Netflix charts this week despite the fact when it first released in cinemas it flopped. And hard.

The action movie starring Hemsworth sees him play a convicted hacker who is released temporarily to assist authorities in capturing a bigger threat on the horizon.

Despite bombing at the box office, it’s a very competent action movie and if you’re a Hemsworth fan, you need to give this a watch.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

Genre: Crime, Horror, Thriller

Director: David Blue Garcia

Cast: John Larroquette, Alice Krige, Nell Hudson

Writer: Chris Thomas Devlin, Fede Alvarez, Rodo Sayagues

Runtime: 81 min

Dominating the Netflix top 10s over the weekend is the poorly reviewed horror revival of Texas Chainsaw franchise which sees Leatherface return after 50 years.

As expected, the movie is like marmite. You either are going to love it or hate it.

The good news is if you don’t like the new one but do like the older titles, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006) are still streaming with Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) coming on March 1st.

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Taylor Hackford

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, Charlize Theron

Writer: Andrew Neiderman, Jonathan Lemkin, Tony Gilroy

Runtime: 144 min

One movie added to Netflix at the beginning of the month that hasn’t found itself in the Netflix top 10s is The Devil’s Advocate from the late 90s.

The horror fantasy movie sees standout performances from both Reeves and Pacino and while it didn’t pick up the best critics scores when it was released, it’s become known as one of the more underrated movies for both actors.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not watched:

“A hotshot young attorney’s life takes a hellish turn after he accepts an irresistible offer to join a New York law firm run by a ruthless powerbroker.”

Fistful of Vengeance (2022)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Roel Reiné

Cast: Lewis Tan, Iko Uwais, JuJu Chan Szeto

Writer: Cameron Litvack, Yalun Tu

Runtime: 94 min

If you’re looking for some brainless martial arts fighting this weekend, check out Fistful of Vengeance which is a follow-up movie to Netflix’s Wu Assassins.

While the story leaves a lot to be desired, there are some superb set-pieces in this which makes a watch a go a the very least.

The biggest problem we’ve had with this movie is how Netflix has chosen to market and release it. Given the movie is so connected to Wu Assassins you really need to give that a watch before diving into this but alas, they’ve made their best efforts to separate the two.

One Piece Movies

Writers: Eiichiro Oda, Hirohiko Uesaka

There’s never been a better time to get into the One Piece franchise given the filming of the live-action series is currently going on as we speak.

2007’s Episode of Alabasta dropped alongside the 2008 movie Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura on February 15th.

More seasons of the main One Piece series are scheduled to hit Netflix in March 2022 with 2009’s Strong World also scheduled to hit at some point too.

What You’re Watching on Netflix This Week

If you need more suggestions, here’s the 19 movies that have featured in Netflix’s US movie top 10s:

Despicable Me 2 – 67 points The Tinder Swindler – 62 points Tall Girl 2 – 47 points St. Vincent – 47 points Despicable Me – 43 points Blackhat – 32 points The Hangover – 23 points Fistful of Vengeance – 22 points The Kindness of Strangers – 21 points Texas Chainsaw Massacre – 20 points The Privilege – 12 points Bigbug – 9 points Downfall: The Case Against Boeing – 8 points The Other Guys – 7 points Last Man Down – 7 points The Dark Knight – 5 points Warrior – 4 points Home Team – 3 points Scooby-Doo – 1 point

