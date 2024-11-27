9 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2024

The holidays are in full swing, and the year’s final month is upon us! That means we should all be getting some time off to watch some new Netflix movies, and thankfully, the streamer has some excellent titles on the way.

For the full list of what's coming up on Netflix throughout December 2024, including all the new series, movies, games, live specials, and more, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix, as we're the only update who actually keeps our list updated!

As always, we’re going to split our picks into two halves. First, we’ll cover all the Original Netflix movies that are coming to Netflix globally. Then, in the second half, we’ll move on to licensed titles heading to Netflix in the US. While that doesn’t mean these titles won’t be added or are already available in other countries, it just means that licensed titles vary from country to country.

Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies Coming in December 2024

That Christmas (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 5th

While Netflix has already released most of its Christmas lineup throughout November 2024, it still has a few more cards up its sleeve, including a brand-new animated film from the talented team at Locksmith Animation. Based on the successful series of children’s books by filmmaker Richard Curtis, the title marks the film directorial debut of renowned story artist veteran Simon Otto, best known for his work on the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

What can you expect from the new film that features an all-star voice cast? The official synopsis reads, “That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!”

Carry-On (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 13th

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is finally set to drop this December. We’re talking about the brand-new holiday thriller Carry-On, starring Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman. With its intriguing premise, stellar cast, and prime holiday release date, this film has all the makings of a smash hit.

So, what’s the story? The plot follows a TSA agent who becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy after allowing someone to pass through security with an unapproved package. What’s inside the package, and what could happen if the agent doesn’t follow the demands of the mysterious figures pulling the strings? These questions will unravel when the film lands in mid-December.

Mary (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 6th

Keeping with the Christmassy vibes but shifting to a very different setting, we come to Mary, a film that has already sparked considerable discussion on social media for a variety of reasons. While we won’t delve into all the controversies here, it’s fair to say they’re likely to intensify as the release date approaches. This movie is part of Netflix’s broader push into religious programming, a strategy set to continue into 2025.

Described as a coming-of-age biblical epic, the film revisits the events following the miraculous conception of Jesus, focusing on King Herod’s relentless pursuit of Mary, Joseph, and the infant Jesus.

Headlined by Anthony Hopkins as King Herod and Noa Cohen as Mary, the movie is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious and prestigious biblical films ever made. With its high production values and a stellar cast, we’re eager to see how this cinematic retelling of an ancient story unfolds.

The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Coming to Netflix: December 20th

Tyler Perry is co-directing this new period war drama, and if you’re hesitant because you’re not typically a fan of Perry’s work, we recommend reserving judgment this time. The film aims to spotlight an often-overlooked regiment within the United States Armed Forces, showcasing the herculean efforts of 855 women who sorted through an astounding 17 million pieces of mail.

With a stacked cast led by Kerry Washington and backed by an impressive budget, this production promises to be a compelling and well-crafted depiction of a remarkable chapter in history.

Best New Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2024

Midway (2019)

Coming to Netflix: December 1st

The start of the month may seem a bit lackluster in terms of new releases, but one title we’re especially excited to revisit is the World War II epic Midway. While it leans heavily into action compared to the previously mentioned Perry project, it brings together a cast of equally big stars to deliver a high-octane spectacle. Critics, however, were not as kind—it holds a modest 42% on Rotten Tomatoes, with much of the criticism aimed at its lackluster script. Audiences, on the other hand, had a far more favorable reaction, awarding it an impressive 92% audience score on the same platform. Most audience praise (including my own) focuses on the thrilling action sequences and stunning visual effects, which successfully elevate the film and compensate for its occasionally cheesy dialogue. If you’re in the mood for a fast-paced war drama that prioritizes spectacle over depth, Midway is well worth a watch.

Shiva Baby (2021)

Coming to Netflix: December 7th

An indie gem is hidden among the December 2024 lineup, with that being the 2021 movie Shiva Baby. The razor-sharp comedy-drama is set almost entirely during a single Jewish shiva. The film follows Danielle, a college student navigating the awkward and claustrophobic social dynamics of the gathering, only to have her anxiety spiral when her sugar daddy and his wife unexpectedly arrive.

It’s critically acclaimed and has some toe-curling scenes that may not be suitable for those who can’t handle a high dose of cringe, but thanks to the incredible performances of Rachel Sennott in the lead as Danielle, Molly Gordon as Maya, Polly Draper as Debiie and Fred Melamed as Joel, you’ll want to stick this one out until the end.

It Ends With Us (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Monday, December 9th

Two big Sony movies are coming to Netflix in December 2024 (the other being Kneecap and also very much worth your time) following their theatrical releases earlier this year and It Ends With Us has already garnered a lot of attention ahead of its SVOD debut. The movie continues Sony’s attempts at bringing back romance to movie theaters and to some extent, it seems to be working with this film grossing over $350 million at the box office.

Adapted from the Colleen Hoover novel, the plot follows Lily Bloom, a headstrong woman who has embarked on a new life in Boston with a fledgling business. What could disrupt those plans? Falling deeply in love with a neurosurgeon and then shortly having an ex re-enter her life.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Coming to Netflix: December 30th

Few action movies from the last decade stand out quite like George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road. The franchise received a monumental burst of new life in 2015, with Tom Hardy stepping into the role of Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron delivering a powerhouse performance as the iconic Furiosa.

Combining stunning action set pieces shot in the harsh conditions of the Australian outback with bleak and gripping visuals, Fury Road remains a benchmark for how an action movie should be shot and produced.

We’ve been reliably informed that we may even see the newest movie in the Mad Max universe, Furiosa, which only hit theaters earlier this year and has been streaming on Max for the past couple of months arriving alongside Fury Road but we haven’t been able to confirm that as of yet.

Subservience (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday, December 5th

We’re going to stretch the definition of “best” here for a moment, considering this movie failed to impress critics upon its theatrical release. However, given its resurgence and newfound popularity on platforms like TikTok, we think it’s poised to find a receptive audience when it drops on Netflix.

Netflix in the United States will host the movie’s SVOD debut, alongside select regions like the United Kingdom. For those unfamiliar, an SVOD debut marks the first time the movie becomes available to stream as part of a subscription service since its initial release.

Headlined by Megan Fox, the sci-fi movie follows a family who needs a little extra help and they employ an artificial android to help around the house. As you can probably imagine by watching the likes of Megan and frankly any other film involving AI, things take a turn for the worse pretty quickly.

