New K-Dramas on Netflix: May 2020

2020 has been an incredibly busy year for K-Dramas on Netflix, and it looks like we’re slowing things down for the month of May. There are still some incredibly exciting K-Dramas to sink your teeth into this month, but this time it’s more quality over quantity. Let’s take a look at all the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in May 2020.

N = Netflix Original

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix

Mystic Pop Up Bar N

Episodes: 12

Genre: Mystery, Drama | Network: jTBC

Cast: Hwang Jung Eum, Yook Sung Jae, Choi Won Young, Lee Joon Hyuk, Jung Da Eun

Netflix Release Date: May 20th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Wednesdays

Goblin actor Yook Sung Jae stars in the adaptation of Ssanggap Pocha by author Bae Hye-Soo, the series also features actress Hwang Jung Eum of Kill Me and Heal Me.

Opening only at night upon the rooftop of a building, Han Kang Bae runs the Ssanggab Cart Bar. Alongside Han Kang Bae is fellow rooftop cart owner Woll Joo that runs a mysterious food cart. Together the pair provide food and drink to customers that are trying to heal their own internal wounds.

The Moment N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Network: tvN

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, Byun Woo Suk, Shin Ae Ra, Ha Hee Ra

Netflix Release Date: May 25th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Mondays & Tuesdays

The exciting new K-Drama features Parasite actress Park So Dam, so expect the series to be one of the most-watched this year.

The Moment follows the lives of three people in today’s fashion industry. The current generation lives in a world where the “spoon” you’re born with determines your life’s path. While dreams are a luxury not everyone can afford, their youthful passion spurs them on to make them come true.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix

Hospital Playlist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Medical Drama, Slice of Life | Network: tvN

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, Jeon Mi Do

Netflix Release Date: March 12th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Fridays

Breaking into the top ten of highest-rated cable television dramas of all time, Hospital Playlist has been one of the stand-out dramas of 2020.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Rugal N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Crime, Sci-Fi | Network: OCN

Cast: Choi Jin Hyuk, Park Sung Woong, Jo Dong Hyuk, Jung Hye In, Han Ji Wan

Netflix Release Date: March 28th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Saturday & Sundays

A different option for those tired of slice-of-life and romantic comedies. Rugal is the hard-hitting sci-fi series that’s much needed right now.

After a police officer’s attempt to take down a nationwide criminal organization ends in complete disaster for him and his fianceè, Kang Ki Beom has lost he once was. Ki Beom is forced into a life of crime, after being left without his sight and a murdered fianceè. He is given a chance at getting revenge upon the criminal organization after a company known as Rugal gives Kang Ki Beom artificial eyes and unique special abilities.

The King: Eternal Monarch N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Network: SBS

Cast: Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Kim Kyung Nam, Jung Eun Chase

Netflix Release Date: April 18th, 2020 | Episodes Arrive: Saturdays & Sundays

Upon the release of the first episode, The King: Eternal Monarch looked to be a potential powerhouse in the ratings in South Korea. The ratings have since evened out but episodes have been highly praised by fans and critics alike.

Set across two parrel universes, the first greatly resembles Korea as we know it today. In the opposing universe, the country of Korea is an empire, ruled by a single but kind monarch. When evil forces begin to plot and the door between the two worlds is open, the Korean emperor enlists the help of a detective from the opposite world to help save their worlds.

What new K-Dramas are you going to be watching on Netflix in May? Let us know in the comments below!