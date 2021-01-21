What to Watch on Netflix in February 2021

Welcome to our February picks of the top new shows and movies landing on Netflix throughout the month. To keep us going throughout February, Netflix will bless us with over 80 new titles to stream and enjoy.

If you want to know the full listings for February, you can check them out here. But, if you’re trying to decide what to stream first, you’ve come to the right place. Missed any of our hot picks for January 2021? They’re all still solid recommendations to this day.

This article focuses on titles arriving on Netflix US. Fortunately, Netflix Originals are generally available to watch worldwide.

Red Dot (2021) N

Available on Netflix: 11th February

Here’s a smart but chilling Swedish thriller to enjoy during those long, dark winter nights.

When Nadja falls pregnant, she and her husband David attempt to reignite a bit of romance with a cozy camping trip in the snowy mountains. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long for things to unravel. The couple soon finds themselves marked by a red dot: the sort of red dot created by the laser aim of a rifle. As events become more and more threatening, the young couple must not only discover who is targeting them, but how to escape.

Good Girls (Season 3)

Available on Netflix: 16th February

If you’re looking for a new show to binge-watch in February, we recommend the comedy-drama series, Good Girls.

Featuring Mad Men star Christina Hendricks, Good Girls follows three suburban housewives who start their own crime ring to gain financial independence. Season three sees the girls continue their profitable money laundering business.

Behind her Eyes (Limited Series) N

Available on Netflix: 17th February

This darkly psychological British thriller is an adaptation of a novel by the same name.

Single mother, Louise, ends up getting a little too close to her charming new boss, David. But when she befriends his beautiful wife, Adele, Louise gets caught up in a web of secrets and lies, and the realization that her new friends’ ‘perfect’ marriage perhaps isn’t so perfect after all…

Inception (2010)

Available on Netflix: 1st February

Ready to have your mind blown? Christopher Nolan’s cult classic explores the power of lucid dreaming, and how it can be used for crime and manipulation. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cillian Murphy, and Eliot Page.

If you’re craving even more Leo action, his 2021 crime thriller Shutter Island is also available on Netflix from 1st February.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Available on Netflix: 1st February

When you’re craving something cozy, you can’t beat a classic 90s RomCom. When her best friend unexpectedly tells her that he’s getting married, Jules (played by Julia Roberts) unexpectedly realizes that she’s in love with him. With just four days before he’s due to marry the youthful and bubbly Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), does Jules have time to change his mind?

Firefly Lane (Season 1)

Available on Netflix: 3rd February

This endearing tale of female friendship stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two close friends who have supported each other through thick and thin. Based on the popular series of novels by Kristin Hannah.

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

Available on Netflix: 10th February

We think Netflix’s hardcore of true-crime fans will be satisfied with this creepy new docuseries. The four-parter explores the mysterious disappearance of Candian tourist, Elisa Lam, who seemingly vanished from the Cecil Hotel in L.A. Some weeks later, her body is discovered. As it turns out, she never left the hotel.

The series is produced by Joe Berlinger, who also created Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes for Netflix.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (2021) N

Available on Netflix: 12th February

Fans may be surprised to see this one drop on Netflix so soon, as the movie was filmed in secret.

Always and Forever, Lara Jean is the third installment in Netflix’s popular To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise. In this one, Lara Jean is almost done with high school, and is getting ready to start her new life as an adult.

What will you be streaming on Netflix first? Let us know in the comments…