Netflix Lands Rights to Paramount+ Original Movie ‘Love in Taipei’

Netflix in the United States has just done something it has not done before: it has picked up the streaming license for an original movie streaming from another provider.

Followers of our site will know that we often break the news when it comes to streaming debuts of movies that have hit theaters. While this isn’t the case with Love in Taipei, we still think it’s noteworthy, given that this is a full-fledged Paramount+ movie. We’ve covered previously when Paramount+ series have come to Netflix, and there have been a few of them over the past few years, whether that be School Spirits, Evil, or even Star Trek: Prodigy. In the case of the latter title, Netflix “revived” it and bought it exclusively back for a second season.

There is a bit of an asterisk in that the underlying rights are owned by Lionsgate rather than Paramount+, but even still, we’re treating it as a major first, at least for Netflix in the US. There have been instances where Hulu Original movies get added to Netflix in other regions.

Let’s assume you’re not into the nerdy logistics of licensing and want to know whether Love in Taipei is worth your time and what it’s about instead:

What is Love in Taipei about? Who’s in the cast?

Released on Paramount+ exclusively last August, the movie is a coming-of-age romantic drama and it does have ties to Netflix in that it was advertised as “From producers of XO, Kitty“.

Directed by Arvin Chen, the film is adapted from the works of Abigail Hing Wen and revolves around a young American woman whose parents send her to a cultural immersion program in Taipei. There, she embarks on self-discovery and romance.

The movie launched to mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, although at a quick glance, it doesn’t appear to have made much of an impact when it dropped on Paramount+. Hannah Bee for the San Francisco Chronicle wrote, “With its picture-perfect Taipei cityscapes, appealing cast and soothing, smoothed-over storyline, Love in Taipei makes for a stress-free comfort watch.”

How long will Love in Taipei be streaming on Netflix? Not forever, sadly. Netflix has picked up the movie on a one-year license, which is set to expire on August 9th, 2025.

Will you be checking out Love in Taipei today on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.