What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

Whats New On Netflix Uk This Week August 9th 2024

Picture: The Umbrella Academy is now available to stream on Netflix UK

This week, 30 new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK, including the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy. Love Is Blind: UK, and the return of The Kingsman.

First of all, here’s this week’s highlights:

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) N

New Episodes: 6
Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 60 Minutes
Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher

The Hargreeves family returns for one last adventure as the world’s fate rests on their shoulders.

Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 11
Genre: Dating, Reality | Runtime: 57 Minutes
Hosts: Emma Willis, Matt Willis

The UK joins Brazil, Germany, Japan, and Sweden in adapting Netflix’s most popular reality dating series.

A group of hopeful singles, divided by pods where they must speak through a speaker, must learn to fall in love with the person they are dating and won’t see each other for the first time until they agree to get engaged.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Director: Matthew Vaughn
Genre: Action, Comedy, Spy | Runtime: 129 Minutes
Cast: Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Strong, Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson.

The spy genre struggled to establish new and exciting franchises outside James Bond and Mission Impossible. That is until Kingsman arrived. Vaughn’s adaptation of Mark Millar’s graphic novel took the spy genre to a bold and hilarious new place, with two fantastic performances from Colin Firth and Taron Egerton.

Gary “Eggsy” Unwin, a juvenile delinquent, is given the chance of a lifetime when he is recruited to join the Kingsman, an elite top-secret British spy agency.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

  • A History of Violence (2005)
  • A Man Apart (2003)
  • Bad Hombres (2023)
  • Deep Blue Sea (1999)
  • Demolition Man (1993)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Fuchsia Libre (2024)
  • Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005)
  • Gods of Egypt (2016)
  • Indian 2 (2024)
  • Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
  • Lolo and the Kid (2024) N
  • Mission: Cross (2024) N
  • Peter Rabbit (2018)
  • Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) N
  • The Hitman’s Apprentice (2012)
  • Vengeance (2022)

5 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 10) N
  • Rising Impact (Season 2) N
  • Shahmaran (Season 2) N
  • The Umbrella Academy (Season 4) N
  • Ties of Shooting Stars (Season 1)

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

  • Blue Ribbon Baking Championship (Season 1) N
  • Love Is Blind: UK (Season 1) N
  • The Influencer (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

  • Inside the Mind of a Dog (2024) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: August 9th, 2024

  • Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats (2024) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!

