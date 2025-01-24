What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 24th, 2025

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix UK, with only 18 new additions to the library. However, this week has seen the addition of The Night Agent season 2, as Gabriel Basso returns to action as Peter Sutherland.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

The Night Agent (Season 2) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon

Netflix’s 7th highest-performing series ever returns for an emphatic second season.

After saving the life of the President, FBI agent Peter Sutherland is now a Night Agent. But when a mission in Bangkok, Thailand, results in the death of a fellow agent, Peter goes AWOL as he looks to find those responsible.

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

Director: Julius Avery

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe, Laurel Marsden, Franco Nero

Since the original exorcist film, Hollywood has been obsessed with the “exorcism” sub-genre of horror.

Gabriel Amorth, the chief of the Vatican’s exorcists, is sent to Spain to investigate the possession of an American child, only to discover a long-buried secret kept hidden by the Church for centuries.

Pearl (2022)

Mia Goth shines as the psychopathic farm girl Pearl, who, on a lonely Texas farm with an appetite for stardom, will stop at nothing to achieve her big break.

9 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 24th, 2025

A Thousand Words (2012)

Bat War (2024)

Cellular (2004)

Informa (Season 2)

Missing (2023)

Pearl (2022)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Sand Castle (2025) N

The Sentinel (2006)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 24th, 2025

Flowers (2 Seasons)

Galileo (Season 2)

Pokémon The Series: Indigo League (Season 1)

Private Banker (Season 1)

Shafted (Season 1) N

The Night Agent (Season 2) N

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 24th, 2025

W.A.G.s to Riches (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 24th, 2025

Soju Rhapsody (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Back in Action (70 points) The Secret Life of Pets 2 (61 points) Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger (50 points) The Secret Life of Pets (45 points) The Pope’s Exorcist (42 points) Champions (41 points) Missing (35 points) Ad Vitam (27 points) Yes Man (19 points) Cocaine Bear (17 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week