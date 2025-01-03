What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Happy New Year! There are few months busier in the year than the very start, and what a start to January it has been, with 116 new movies and TV shows added to the library this week.

First of all here are the week’s top highlights:

Mad Men (7 Seasons)

Episodes: 92

Genre: Drama, Period | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Jon Hamm, Elisabeth Moss, Vincent Kartheiser, January Jones, Christina Hendricks

AMC’s period drama took the world by storm between 2007 and 2015, and many were sad to see the series come to an end. The series was on Netflix for several years before being removed in 2020, but after four and a half years, all seven seasons are back.

Set in 1960s New York City at a prestigious ad agency, Sterling Cooper, where cutthroat business and the allure of social ambition result in more than just sex and cigarettes.

Elvis (2022)

Director: Baz Luhrmann

Genre: Drama, Musical | Runtime: 159 Minutes

Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh

Austin Butler transformed himself into Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s incredibly entertaining biopic musical of the life of the King of rock and roll. Elvis fans and musical lovers alike should love this.

WWE Collection

Collection Size: 53

With Raw headed to Netflix exclusively, and Smackdown and NXT in international territories, the vast rich library of WWE content stretching back decades has been added to the UK library.

30 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Elvis (2022)

Hero (2015)

I Am the Secret in Your Heart (2024)

Inside Man (2006)

Kang Mak from Pee Mak (2024)

Kromoleo (2024)

Liar Liar (1997)

Love Child (2024)

Love in the Time of Hysteria (1991)

Love Will Take Over (2018)

Ma (2019)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Notebook (2019)

Number 24 (2024) N

PK (2014)

Serena (2014)

Sheroes (2023)

Suffocating Love (2024)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Goonies (1985)

The Love Scam (2025) N

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End! (2025) N

Urban Legend (1998)

When You Finish Saving the World (2023)

Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

24 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Bandidos (Season 2) N

Birdsong (Season 1)

Call of the Night (Season 1)

Catch! Teenieping (3 Season)

Cells at Work! (Season 1)

CoComelon (12 Seasons) N

Departure (2 Seasons)

Dr. Stone (Season 3)

Fullmetal Alchemist (5 Parts)

Kisarazu Cat’s Eye (Season 1)

Mad Men (7 Seasons)

Magi (Season 2)

Missing You (Limited Series) N

Naruto (Season 2)

New Amsterdam (Season 5)

PAW Patrol (Season 3)

Seven Figures (Season 1)

Spy x Family (Season 2)

The Black Swindler (Season 1)

The Black Swindler 2022 (Season 1)

The Eminence in Shadow (2 Seasons)

The Loud House (2 Seasons)

Vikings (6 Seasons)

Your Lie in April (Season 1)

WWE Collection Added to Netflix UK:

Backlash (19 Seasons) Bash In Berlin (1 Season) ECW December to Dismember (1 Season) Royal Rumble (37 Seasons) WWE Bad Blood (1 Season) WWE Battleground (5 Seasons) WWE Best of Raw 2024 Special (1 Season) WWE Bragging Rights (2 Seasons) WWE Breaking Point (1 Season) WWE Capital Carnage (1 Season) WWE Capitol Punishment (1 Season) WWE Clash at the Castle (2 Seasons) WWE Clash of Champions (4 Seasons) WWE Cyber Sunday (3 Seasons) WWE Day 1 (1 Season) WWE Elimination Chamber (14 Seasons) WWE Evolution (1 Season) WWE Extreme Rules (14 Seasons) WWE Fastlane (7 Seasons) WWE Fully Loaded (3 Seasons) WWE Hell in a Cell (14 Seasons) WWE In Your House (3 Seasons) WWE Invasion (1 Season) WWE Judgement Day (11 Seasons) WWE King of the Ring (11 Seasons) WWE Legend Profiles (1 Season) WWE Money in the Bank (15 Seasons) WWE New Year’s Revolution (3 Seasons) WWE No Mercy (12 Seasons) WWE No Mercy (UK) (1 Season) WWE No Way Out (8 Seasons) WWE NXT Vault (11 Seasons) WWE One Night Only (1 Season) WWE Over the Edge (2 Seasons) WWE Over the Limit (3 Seasons) WWE Payback (1 Season) WWE Raw Classics (1 Season) WWE Raw is Netflix (1 Season) WWE Raw Top 10 (1 Season) WWE Raw Vault (12 Seasons) WWE Rebellion (4 Seasons) WWE Road to Wrestlemania (4 Seasons) WWE Rock Bottom (1 Season) WWE Smackdown Vault (13 Seasons) WWE St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (1 Season) WWE Summerslam (37 Seasons) WWE Superstar Profiles (1 Season) WWE Survivor Series (24 Seasons) WWE Taboo Tuesday (2 Seasons) WWE The Bash (1 Season) WWE The Wrestling Classic (1 Season) WWE This Tuesday in Texas (1 Season) WWE Wrestlemania (40 Seasons)



3 Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Michael McIntyre: Happy and Glorious (2015)

Michael McIntyre: Showtime! (2012)

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (2024) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Love Is Blind: Germany (Season 1) N

Selling The City (Season 1) N

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 2) N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Avicii – I’m Tim (2024) N

You Can’t Ask That (Season 4)

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: January 3rd, 2025

Avicii – My Last Show (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Carry-On (80 points) The Six Triple Eight (64 points) The Grinch (57 points) Assassin Club (53 points) That Christmas (42 points) DarkGame (34 points) Wrath of the Titans (29 points) Avicii – I’m Tim (18 points) 65 (13 points) Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (13 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Squid Game (78 points) Black Doves (70 points) La Palma (57 points) Virgin River (54 points) Married to a Psychopath (32 points) The Madness (21 points) Birdsong (20 points) Missing You (20 points) No Good Deed (14 points) Departure (8 points)

