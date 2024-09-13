What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

This week, 33 new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK. Subscribers can look forward to the second half of Emily in Paris, a fun action-comedy from South Korea, and the return of Hobbs & Shaw.
First of all, here are the week’s highlights:
Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 2) N
New Episodes: 5
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes
Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold
After a short wait, the second half of the fourth season is here, and with it, Emily heads to the Eternal City of Rome.
Emily, a midwestern girl and marketing executive, lands her dream job and travels across the pond to work in Paris. Expected to bring her American expertise to the French market, Emily learns a lesson in culture and in love when she meets Gabriel, her attractive neighbor.
Officer Black Belt (2024) N
Director: Jason Kim
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 109 Minutes
Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Kim Sung-kyun
Black Knight actor Kim Woo-bin pairs with DP actor Kim Sung-Kyun in Netflix’s latest fun and hilarious action-comedy.
Lee Jung Do saves martial arts officer Kim Sun Mon from being assaulted by a criminal. Thanks to his actions, Lee Jung Do is recruited as a temporary martial arts officer who assists probation officers in potentially dangerous situations.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2018)
Director: David Leitch
Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 136 Minutes
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren,
One of the biggest cinematic franchises on the planet, Hobbs & Shaw, made an incredible $760 million at the box office worldwide.
A US agent, Luke Hobbs is forced to team up with his enemy and nemesis Deckard Shaw when a deadly bio-threat emerges in England.
Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK
20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024
- A.X.L. (2018)
- Aay (2024)
- Æon Flux (2005)
- Back to Black (2024)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- Boxer (2024) N
- Cobweb (2023)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
- Fruitcake (2024)
- Mr. Bachchan (2024)
- Officer Black Belt (2024) N
- Outlaw (2024)
- Plane (2023)
- Sector 36 (2024) N
- Tag (2018)
- Technoboys (2024) N
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016)
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
- Uglies (2024) N
7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024
- Billionaire Island (Season 1) N
- Butterfly (Season 1)
- Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 1) N
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) N
- Inspector George Gently (Season 1)
- Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) N
- Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series)
4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024
- Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Season 3) N
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Season 1)
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (Season 1) N
- Love Rats (Season 2)
1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024
- The Circle USA (Season 7) N
1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024
- Ahir Shah: Ends (2024) N
Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week
- Rebel Ridge (70 points)
- Mothers’ Instinct (61 points)
- The Deliverance (49 points)
- Beetlejuice (46 points)
- The Day After Tomorrow (45 points)
- Watcher (43 points)
- The Vault (21 points)
- Minions: The Rise of Gru (17 points)
- Killers (17 points)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (1 points)
Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week
- The Perfect Couple (80 points)
- Selling Sunset (61 points)
- KAOS (59 points)
- Worst Ex Ever (51 points)
- Brassic (41 points)
- Outlast (34 points)
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (26 points)
- Emily in Paris (22 points)
- Prison Break (20 points)
- The Big Sex Scam (1 points)
