What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

This week, 33 new movies and TV shows were added to Netflix UK. Subscribers can look forward to the second half of Emily in Paris, a fun action-comedy from South Korea, and the return of Hobbs & Shaw.

First of all, here are the week’s highlights:

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 2) N

New Episodes: 5

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold

After a short wait, the second half of the fourth season is here, and with it, Emily heads to the Eternal City of Rome.

Emily, a midwestern girl and marketing executive, lands her dream job and travels across the pond to work in Paris. Expected to bring her American expertise to the French market, Emily learns a lesson in culture and in love when she meets Gabriel, her attractive neighbor.

Officer Black Belt (2024) N

Director: Jason Kim

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Kim Sung-kyun

Black Knight actor Kim Woo-bin pairs with DP actor Kim Sung-Kyun in Netflix’s latest fun and hilarious action-comedy.

Lee Jung Do saves martial arts officer Kim Sun Mon from being assaulted by a criminal. Thanks to his actions, Lee Jung Do is recruited as a temporary martial arts officer who assists probation officers in potentially dangerous situations.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2018)

Director: David Leitch

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 136 Minutes

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren,

One of the biggest cinematic franchises on the planet, Hobbs & Shaw, made an incredible $760 million at the box office worldwide.

A US agent, Luke Hobbs is forced to team up with his enemy and nemesis Deckard Shaw when a deadly bio-threat emerges in England.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK

20 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

A.X.L. (2018)

Aay (2024)

Æon Flux (2005)

Back to Black (2024)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Boxer (2024) N

Cobweb (2023)

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Fruitcake (2024)

Mr. Bachchan (2024)

Officer Black Belt (2024) N

Outlaw (2024)

Plane (2023)

Sector 36 (2024) N

Tag (2018)

Technoboys (2024) N

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Uglies (2024) N

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

Billionaire Island (Season 1) N

Butterfly (Season 1)

Emily in Paris (Season 4 Part 1) N

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) N

Inspector George Gently (Season 1)

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) N

Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series)

4 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Season 3) N

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (Season 1)

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (Season 1) N

Love Rats (Season 2)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

The Circle USA (Season 7) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: September 13th, 2024

Ahir Shah: Ends (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix UK This Week

Rebel Ridge (70 points) Mothers’ Instinct (61 points) The Deliverance (49 points) Beetlejuice (46 points) The Day After Tomorrow (45 points) Watcher (43 points) The Vault (21 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (17 points) Killers (17 points) Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

The Perfect Couple (80 points) Selling Sunset (61 points) KAOS (59 points) Worst Ex Ever (51 points) Brassic (41 points) Outlast (34 points) Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father (26 points) Emily in Paris (22 points) Prison Break (20 points) The Big Sex Scam (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!