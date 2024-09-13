We Bought The Netflix Advent Calendar Gift Box – What’s In It And Is It Worth It?

Netflix News and Previews

Advent calendars come in all shapes and sizes; this year, there’s a new Netflix one. What’s in it, and is it worth your time? We just received ours, so here’s the rundown and what we think. 

Expecting to go in and come out hating like JaackMaate did all those years ago to Zoella’s Christmas advent calendar, I came out pleasantly surprised. Is this expensive? Absolutely. Are there some neat things in here? Absolutely. 

Starting off, the gift box itself, when opened, has a neat gimmick – it plays the TUDUM noise that plays whenever you start a Netflix Original title. 

Once inside, there are 24 doors of varying sizes. Which shows and movies were featured? The doors are divided into seven shows and movies. Let’s count down for each show:

  • Squid Game – Four Doors
    • Three figurines (one of which has a stand) 
    • Two magnets
  • Stranger Things – Four Doors
    • Postcards 
    • Two figurines, with one having a stand. 
    • Acrylic Stand
  • Bridgerton – Three Doors
    • A “gold-plated” teaspoon
    • A bookmark
    • Notebook
  • The Witcher – Three Doors
    • A sword pen
    • Pin 
    • Coaster
  • Rebel Moon – Three Door
    • Badges
    • Keyring
    • Pin
  • Outer Banks – Three Doors
    • Bandana
    • Surfboard bottle opener (honestly, my favorite thing in the entire box)
    • Bracelet with a charm
  • One Piece – Three Doors
    • A flag
    • Plush keychain
    • Clip-on earring
    • Vinyl set
The final haul – Picture by What’s on Netflix

Final review: Is this worth it? I think so. If you’re a Netflix addict who likes most of these shows and movies, there’ll be enough, let’s say, stocking fillers to make this worth your time. It’s bizarre seeing Rebel Moon included here, given that the movie franchise isn’t on the same level as the others here, but we’re guessing this was designed months ago before we knew the end result. 

Bizarrely, this item is only available through YuMe Toys directly (it may roll out to other stores eventually), and Netflix’s own shop (yes, it’s still running) does not currently carry it. Only those in the United Kingdom and the United States can currently buy it, though, and it sells for $99.99 or £99.99. 

This isn’t the first time we’ve bought a mystery bundle from Netflix. In January 2023, we bought two bundles from the official Netflix Shop, and honestly, I’m more impressed with what I got here than what I got back then. 

Editor’s Note: We paid for this gift box and have not interacted with the company behind it. 

Are you going to be picking up this gift box for Christmas? Let us know in the comments. 

