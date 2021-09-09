First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2021

It’s time to take a gander at what’s coming up next on Netflix in the United Kingdom. Below, we’ll keep you updated on everything due to release on Netflix in the UK throughout October 2021.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2021

October TBD

Locke & Key (Season 2) N – The horror teen drama based on Joe Hill’s comics returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 1st

Anatomy (2000) – Horror about a y young medical student discovering a horrible secret.

– Horror about a y young medical student discovering a horrible secret. A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad (Season 1) N – Spanish language docuseries.

– Spanish language docuseries. Body of Lies (2008) – Ridley Scott thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

– Ridley Scott thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe. Carlito’s Way (1993) – A former convict is released from prison and sets out to better himself. At least that was the plan. Stars Al Pacino.

– A former convict is released from prison and sets out to better himself. At least that was the plan. Stars Al Pacino. Creeped Out (Season 2) – More episodes of the Black Mirror-esque kids series.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Zack Snyder’s big debut Hollywood movie where we follow a group of survivors taking refuge in a shopping mall during the zombie apocalypse.

– Zack Snyder’s big debut Hollywood movie where we follow a group of survivors taking refuge in a shopping mall during the zombie apocalypse. Diana: The Musical (2021) N – A live taping of the broadway performance about Princess Diana.

– A live taping of the broadway performance about Princess Diana. Effie Gray (2014) – Biopic on the love triangle between John Ruskin, John Everett Millais, and Euphemia Gray. Starring Daktota Johnson.

– Biopic on the love triangle between John Ruskin, John Everett Millais, and Euphemia Gray. Starring Daktota Johnson. Forever Rich (2021) N – New Dutch movie about a rapper who has his reputation damaged after a video of him goes viral.

– New Dutch movie about a rapper who has his reputation damaged after a video of him goes viral. Halloween (1978) – The first Halloween movie arriving on Netflix UK just in time for the month of horror.

– The first Halloween movie arriving on Netflix UK just in time for the month of horror. Halloween II (1981)

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Heat (1995) – Al Pacino and Robert De Niro co-star in this crime thriller set in Los Angeles.

– Al Pacino and Robert De Niro co-star in this crime thriller set in Los Angeles. Inside Job (2010) – Documentary on the 2008 financial crisis.

– Documentary on the 2008 financial crisis. Jumper (2008) – Hayden Christensen stars in this sci-fi thriller that sees people who can teleport vs an order that sees them as abominations.

– Hayden Christensen stars in this sci-fi thriller that sees people who can teleport vs an order that sees them as abominations. Killer Women with Piers Morgan (Season 1) – Documentary series where everyone’s favorite (tongue firmly in cheek) Piers Morgan visits maximum security prisons to talk to female inmates.

Knight and Day (2010) – Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz team up for this action-comedy about a fugitive couple on the run.

– Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz team up for this action-comedy about a fugitive couple on the run. Love & Other Drugs (2010) – Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this throwback rom-com about a medicine peddler who falls in love with someone suffering from Parkinson’s.

– Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this throwback rom-com about a medicine peddler who falls in love with someone suffering from Parkinson’s. Love You To Death (2019) – Lifetime TV movie about a mother and daughters relationship turning fatal. Starring Marcia Gay Harden.

– Lifetime TV movie about a mother and daughters relationship turning fatal. Starring Marcia Gay Harden. Maid (Limited Series) N – Comedy drama from Molly Smith Metzler based on the NY Times best seller.

Marley & Me (2008) – Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston will make you sob with this drama where a naughty dog arrives in the family.

– Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston will make you sob with this drama where a naughty dog arrives in the family. Paik’s Spirit (Season 1) N – Korean talk show.

– Korean talk show. Pavlova – A Woman for all Time (1983) – Film following the triumphs and missteps of one of ballet’s biggest stars.

– Film following the triumphs and missteps of one of ballet’s biggest stars. Scaredy Cats (Season 1) N – A new kids series about various witches.

– A new kids series about various witches. Seinfeld (Seasons 1-9) – The entire collection of the classic US sitcom headlined by Jerry Seinfeld.

Spider-man (2002) – Tobey Maguire’s first outing as the web-slinging Marvel hero.

– Tobey Maguire’s first outing as the web-slinging Marvel hero. Swallow (2021) N – Nollywood thriller.

– Nollywood thriller. The Crowned Clown (Season 1) – Korean historical drama series.

– Korean historical drama series. The Guilty (2021) N – Jake Gyllenhaal headlines this new thriller about a police call dispatcher who faces his toughest challenge in his career to date.

– Jake Gyllenhaal headlines this new thriller about a police call dispatcher who faces his toughest challenge in his career to date. The Haunting (1999) – Horror starring Liam Neeson.

– Horror starring Liam Neeson. The Haunting in Connecticut (2009) – Horror about a family experiencing supernatural behaviour.

– Horror about a family experiencing supernatural behaviour. The Rite (2011) – Anthony Hopkins horror about a seminary student traveling to Italy to take an exorcism course.

– Anthony Hopkins horror about a seminary student traveling to Italy to take an exorcism course. Till Death (2021) – Megan Fox thriller making its SVOD debut on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 3rd

Scissor Seven (Season 3) N – Chinese anime series.

– Chinese anime series. Simply Raymond Blanc (Season 1) – Food docuseries about a Michelin-starred chef sharing his secret recipes for the first time.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 4th

On My Block (Season 4) N – The final season of the main show of On My Block set two years after the events of season 3.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 5th

Bad Hair (2020) – Hulu Original horror movie about a young woman who gets a hair weave that seems to have a mind of its own.

– Hulu Original horror movie about a young woman who gets a hair weave that seems to have a mind of its own. Escape The Undertaker (Interactive Special) N – WWE interactive special based on the popular character.

– WWE interactive special based on the popular character. Remember You (Season 1) – Thai mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 6th

Baking Impossible (Season 1 – First 6 Episodes) N – A new baking competition series where bakers and engineers team up to try and win $100k.

– A new baking competition series where bakers and engineers team up to try and win $100k. The Five Juanas (Season 1) N – Mexican drama series about five women who share the same birthmark.

– Mexican drama series about five women who share the same birthmark. There’s Someone Inside Your House (2021) N – Horror thriller from director Patrick Brice about a school year being targeted by a masked assailant.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 7th

The Billion Dollar Code (Limited Series) N – German legal thriller miniseries.

– German legal thriller miniseries. The Ingenuity of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Companion short-form TV series to the anime listed below.

– Companion short-form TV series to the anime listed below. The Way of the Househusband (Part 2) N – Return of the Japanese anime with Tatsu’s adventures as a househusband continuing.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 8th

A Tale of Dark & Grimm (Season 1) N – Animated kids series based on the book series from Adam Gidwitz following Hansel and Gretel.

– Animated kids series based on the book series from Adam Gidwitz following Hansel and Gretel. Family Business (Season 3) N – French comedy series wrapping up.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 11th

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2) N – Netflix’s Tween dramedy is back for another season.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 12th

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis (2021) N – Documentary directed by Orlando von Einsiedel.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 13th

Fever Dream (2021) N – Horror mystery.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 15th

My Name (Season 1) N – Korean thriller series.

– Korean thriller series. Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween (2021) N – Halloween special for the kid’s animated show.

– Halloween special for the kid’s animated show. The Four of Us (2021) N – German comedy about two couples having a four-week partner swap.

– German comedy about two couples having a four-week partner swap. You (Season 3) N – The third season of the Netflix adaptation where Joe is now a father.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 22nd

Inside Job (Season 1) N – New animated series from the creators of Gravity Falls.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 28th

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) N – Third and final season of the biopic series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on October 29th

Army of Thieves (2021) N – The prequel to Army of the Dead.