Decade by decade, the technology used to capture incredible footage of the Animal Kingdom’s exotic world continues to improve. And, with it, more and more documentaries. Netflix has released a respectable number over the years, with incredible additions such as Our Planet, Life on Our Planet, Virunga, and more. Subscribers can continue to look forward to more nature documentaries from the streaming service as we look at the nature documentaries coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond.

Over the past several years, Netflix has produced some incredible and awe-inspiring nature documentaries. Even without the use of 4k, some of the documentaries need to be seen to be believed as the oceans, rivers, savannas, jungles, mountains, forests, and tundras are explored as we learn more about the natural world.

We’re also keeping track of all of the sports documentaries on Netflix for 2024 and beyond.

Below are the confirmed nature documentaries coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond:

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2024

Inside the Mind of a Dog

Directed By: Andy Mitchell

Production: Red Rock Films | Runtime: 75 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: August 9th, 2024

Dogs, man’s best friend, once again we’ll get to see into the world of our beloved canine friends as we learn the science behind how a dog’s brain works. Narrated by Rob Lowe, we expect Inside the Mind of a Dog to be popular with subscribers.

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Director: Huw Cordey

Production: Netflix | Runtime: 78 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: August 22nd, 2024

Narrated by the beloved David Attenborough, this documentary follows a multi-generational Orangutan family amongst the treetops as they fight for survival through their trials and tribulations in the animal kingdom.

Our Oceans

Production: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episodes: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2024

They say we know more about space than our own oceans. Across the several seas, this documentary will explore the seven seas that are teeming with life, danger, and mysteries begging to be discovered.

Oceans are the beating heart of our planet yet so much remains unknown, unexplored and undiscovered. From the tropical warm waters of the Indian Ocean, to the fiery depths of the Atlantic, from the unpredictable waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans, Our Oceans explores the magical world of wonders that lies beneath the waves.

Nature Documentaries Coming to Netflix beyond 2024

Our Water World

Production: Freeborne Media, Wild Space Productions

Episodes: 5 | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: 2025

Taking to water once more, instead of exploring the depths of the oceans, the last doc on the list will be an awe-inspiring look at the freshwater world.

From the executive producer of Blue Planet II, Our Water World explores the incredible freshwater systems that help our planet thrive and, without which, life could not exist. From Earth’s icy realms, to its rushing rivers and epic waterfalls, to magical cloud forests, this is the mysterious, surprising and captivating story of our planet’s extraordinary freshwater worlds.

Life on Our Planet

Production: Amblin Television

Episodes: TBA | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Coming to Netflix: TBA

Produced by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Television studio, Life on Our Planet was a great hit for Netflix and has been renewed for a second season.

Exploring the diverse eras of Earth, unfolding over hundreds of millions of years of evolution, life, and extinction, offers an abundance of dinosaurs, prehistoric creatures, and ecosystems to discover.

What upcoming nature documentaries are you looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!